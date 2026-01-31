Giovanni Franzoni snatched the golden chamois from Marco Odermatt in Kitzbühel. KEYSTONE

Giovanni Franzoni prevents a fall during downhill training in Crans-Montana with the help of a spectacular stunt. The Italian skis on a safety net.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giovanni Franzoni narrowly avoids a fall during training for the downhill in Crans-Montana.

The Italian skis on the safety net.

After the action, Franzoni speaks of a "scary moment". Show more

Giovanni Franzoni is the new star in the Italian skiing firmament. After his victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel, the 24-year-old wants to do the same in Crans-Montana (downhill on Sunday, live ticker from 11 a.m.).

But the speed specialist almost crashed heavily during training on Saturday. A video from "ORF" shows Franzoni colliding with a safety net during his run and narrowly escaping an accident. The 24-year-old skilfully continues on the net with his left ski and thus prevents the fall.

"I wasn't that fast in the middle section," the Italian comments on his stunt after the training run. "I was on the net with my ski. That was a bit scary, but I was very lucky."

In the end, Franzoni's team-mate Mattia Casse was the fastest in training, ahead of Alexander Cameron (+0.32) and Ryan Cochran-Siegle (+0.52). The fastest Swiss rider is Alexis Monney in 5th place, 0.66 seconds behind.

The other Swiss: 9th Stefan Rogentin (+1.01), 13th Niels Hintermann (+1.31), 15th Alessio Miggiano (+1.53), 18th Franjo von Allmen (+1.64), 27th Lars Rösti (+1.99), 29th Marco Odermatt (+2.01), 31st Justin Murisier (+2.02), 35th Arnaud Boisset (+2.16).

