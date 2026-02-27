Finnish speed specialist Elian Lehto had a bad fall in Garmisch. Archivbild: Imago

Several racers fell in the second downhill training session in Garmisch, one had to be airlifted to hospital. In sporting terms, Alexis Monney impressed with second place.

Dominik Müller

Before the World Cup races in Garmisch this weekend, the second downhill training session was on the program on Friday - and it was a tough one. Several crashes caused anxious moments on the course.

Giovanni Franzoni was caught out shortly after the start: the young Italian lost a ski after just a few seconds and fell. He remained uninjured and was able to give the all-clear.

Elian Lehto's crash was much more serious. The Finn, who completes his training sessions with the Swiss team, lost control with bib number 25 in a right-hand bend on the "Hell" section of the course and crashed into the safety net at high speed.

After first aid, the 25-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter and had to be admitted to intensive care. The severity of his injuries is not yet known. According to the "Kronen-Zeitung" newspaper, however, initial diagnoses point to a collapsed lung.

Lehto trains with the Swiss

The serious accident has also put Swiss Ski in a bad mood: Lehto has been training with the Swiss speed team for around four years.

Lehto emphasized to blue Sport that the Swiss have "adopted him like their son". He shares a room with Alexis Monney and speaks of close friendships and a very positive team atmosphere despite cultural differences.

Lehto has achieved several top 10 finishes in the 2025 World Cup and is considered the most successful Finnish downhill skier in history.

Monney at the front

Nils Alphand also crashed in the same section. According to the French federation, the Frenchman suffered injuries to his shoulder and ribs. Both incidents led to longer interruptions.

In sporting terms, Mattia Casse set the fastest time. However, Alexis Monney, a Swiss rider, was only a wafer-thin 0.04 seconds slower. Third place went to Nils Allegre (+0.15).

The downhill is scheduled for 11.45 am on Saturday, followed by the super-G at the same time on Sunday.