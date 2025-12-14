  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First giantess duel since 2019 SRF expert Weirather reveals: "Vonn and Shiffrin don't have it so good together"

Sandro Zappella

14.12.2025

Shiffrin (left) and Vonn during the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
Shiffrin (left) and Vonn during the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

The first giantess duel between Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn in six years will take place in St. Moritz. But the rivalry between the Americans is fierce - the relationship is said to be not particularly good.

14.12.2025, 08:17

14.12.2025, 08:54

Mikaela Shiffrin starts the super-G in St. Moritz on Sunday. For the 30-year-old, it is a return to the speed competitions after a long absence. Shiffrin last competed in a speed race at the super-G in Val d'Isère in December 2023. In St. Moritz, Shiffrin will compete with bib number 31.

This means that St. Moritz will also see the first major duel between the two Americans Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin since 2019. Vonn (83 World Cup victories) and Shiffrin (104) are the most successful female skiers in history, but it is said that they do not have a particularly good relationship.

Tina Weirather, for example, said on SRF on Saturday: "The reality is that each wants to win - and doesn't want the other to win." The expert also said that the two were not on such good terms. One of the moments that caused tension was before the last World Championships, when Lindsey asked Mikaela if she would ski the team event with her. Shiffrin didn't even reply to her message, formed a team with Breezy Johnson and became world champion: "That didn't necessarily improve the relationship," explains Weirather.

In St. Moritz, the starting positions are now completely different. While Lindsey Vonn, Friday's winner and Saturday's runner-up, is the favorite at the start, for Shiffrin it is a speed return after two years. She is therefore likely to have rather low expectations of herself. And perhaps the two will even improve their relationship in St. Moritz. After all, the Olympic Games are coming up in February 2026 - a team with a combined 187 World Cup victories wouldn't be so bad.

More about Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn reveals blue news.

Lindsey Vonn reveals blue news"Roger Federer wrote to me yesterday and congratulated me"

Coach Svindal on Vonn.

Coach Svindal on Vonn"Lindsey can win all five speed races between now and Christmas"

Special father-daughter relationship. Lindsey Vonn:

Special father-daughter relationshipLindsey Vonn: "My dad cried harder than ever"

Lindsey Vonn shows everyone.

Lindsey Vonn shows everyone"Thank you to my haters, you've made me so strong"

Videos from the department

More skiing

Super-G in St. Moritz. Robinson triumphs ahead of Miradoli and Goggia - Blanc best Swiss woman

Super-G in St. MoritzRobinson triumphs ahead of Miradoli and Goggia - Blanc best Swiss woman

Slalom in Val d'Isère. Meillard leads at half-time - Yule, Zenhäusern and Iten in the 2nd run

Slalom in Val d'IsèreMeillard leads at half-time - Yule, Zenhäusern and Iten in the 2nd run

Fiancé suffers with Michelle Gisin. De Aliprandini:

Fiancé suffers with Michelle GisinDe Aliprandini: "It was her wish that I race"