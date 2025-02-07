SRF presenter Marc Lüscher is called in for a segment during the World Ski Championships. Because he makes a mistake, he literally shakes himself. The scene goes viral and makes everyone laugh.

Sandro Zappella

Friday is a day of joy for Swiss skiers. Marco Odermatt outclasses the competition in the super-G and takes a second or more off all the other athletes. The 27-year-old thus wins World Championship gold in the super-G for the first time.

As usual, SRF is also providing journalistic coverage of this race. Reporting directly from Saalbach are not only commentator Stefan Hofmänner and expert Beat Feuz, but also presenter Marc Lüscher. He reports from a ski hut after the race. During the introduction, however, Lüscher gets confused and ends up getting lost. In response, Lüscher himself has to laugh and shakes himself.

Slips of the tongue are the order of the day during introductions. This time, however, the scene was broadcast on SRF2 and also made TV viewers laugh. The fact that Lüscher gets in the way of a skier a little later when entering the ski hut also fits in with the segment, which was therefore funnier than originally intended.

