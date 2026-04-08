Corinne Suter and the other Swiss speed skiers have a new coach. Stefan Abplanalp resigns from his post. Keystone

The speed group of Swiss women's World Cup racers is facing a change at the top: Stefan Abplanalp is handing over his role to Silvan Epp for the 2026/27 season.

Jan Arnet

Epp joins Swiss-Ski from the Engelberg Sports High School, where he was most recently Head of Alpine Skiing. This is not new territory for the 44-year-old: he was already part of the speed women's coaching team between 2016 and 2018. He later worked at the interface between the World Cup and European Cup in the men's area from 2020 to 2024. Other positions took him to the Central National Performance Center, the Haslital Regional Performance Center and the private team of his current wife Andrea Ellenberger.

Abplanalp only took over his role in spring 2025 when he succeeded Roland Platzer. The season was anything but smooth sailing for the team led by downhill world champions Corinne Suter (2021) and Jasmine Flury (2023): comebacks and new injuries caused ups and downs.

Abplanalp could have a different role

"The entire support team around Stefan Abplanalp as group coach has mastered an extremely challenging situation well, otherwise highlights such as Corinne Suter's four podium places after her forced break at the start of the season or Malorie Blanc's first World Cup victory at home in Crans-Montana would not have been possible," Hans Flatscher, Director of Alpine Skiing, is quoted as saying in the press release.

He continues: "Nevertheless, after a comprehensive analysis of the season together with Stefan Abplanalp, we have come to the conclusion that we need to make an adjustment in view of the coming years and the current generational change."

What the future holds for Abplanalp is still open. Talks are currently underway about a possible new role within the association. Flatscher: "We are endeavoring to retain Stefan Abplanalp's expertise for our association."