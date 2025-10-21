Who is Stefanie Grob? The 21-year-old all-rounder has already won seven medals at the Junior World Ski Championships. In a portrait on blue Sport, she reveals where it all began as a child.

Sandro Zappella

At the age of 18, Stefanie Grob caused a sensation for the first time in 2023. At the Junior World Championships, the all-rounder won gold in the downhill, silver in the super-G and bronze in the giant slalom. The athlete from Appenzell followed this up with four more medals at the junior competitions in 2024 and 2025.

The 21-year-old has also already finished on the podium four times in the European Cup and is now set to score her first World Cup points next winter. blue Sport met Grob at her home in Appenzell. There, the skier shows us her favorite place on the Ebenalp, the children's ski lift where it all began and opens her private family album. You can see the whole video portrait in the article above.

On Saturday, Stefanie Grob competes in the giant slalom at the season opener in Sölden: