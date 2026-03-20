Stefanie Grob not only wins the last European Cup downhill of the winter but also the overall standings. Keystone

The Swiss dominate the last European Cup downhill of the winter in grand style. At the finale in Saalbach, the men ensure a triple success and Stefanie Grob wins the women's race.

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Sandro Manser, Lenz Hächler and Philipp Kälin achieved the grand finale on the men's side. In his second victory in the European Cup after his win in the downhill in Santa Caterina in Valtellina in December, 20-year-old Manser from Schwyz was nine and 18 hundredths faster than Hächler from Zug and Kälin, who is also from the canton of Schwyz. Arnaud Boisset, Delio Kunz and Loïc Chable, who finished 6th together, rounded off the outstanding performance of the Swiss-Ski athletes.

Luck on Zulauf's side this time

Manser took second place in the final downhill rankings behind Frenchman Ken Caillot and ahead of Gaël Zulauf from Vaud, who is five years older. Manser and Zulauf, who had to settle for 32nd place in Pinzgau, thus secured a fixed starting place for next winter's World Cup downhill races.

Last season, Zulauf missed out on this goal in an annoying way. He was one point short of 3rd place. This time, the Frenchman had luck on his side. Because he came away empty-handed in Saalbach, he is just one point ahead of Hächler, who moved up to 4th place thanks to the 80 points he gained on Friday.

Grob also with a fixed World Cup starting place

Stefanie Grob also won the European Cup for the second time. In Saalbach, she won ahead of Austrian Lisa Grill and the surprising American Haley Cutler, who started in 40th place. She had celebrated her premiere two months earlier in the downhill in Pass Turn in the Kitzbühel Alps. The soon-to-be 22-year-old from Appenzell underlined her excellent form with this latest success. She has recently impressed in the World Cup with six finishes in the points.

Like Manser and Zulauf, Grob has secured her starting place in the World Cup downhill races next winter. In the discipline rankings, she overtook Austria's Anna Schilcher and moved right to the top. This is the third time Grob has secured a permanent place in the World Cup. She achieved this two years ago in the giant slalom and last winter in the super-G. Both times she came second in the European Cup rankings.