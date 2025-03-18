Stefano Gross contested the last race of his career in Hafjell. KEYSTONE

Stefano Gross retires from the big ski stage. In Hafjell, the Adelboden winner from 2015 curved around the slalom poles one last time. Something new awaits him soon: he and his wife are going to be parents.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefano Gross (38) has finished on the podium in 12 individual races in his professional career. His only victory came in 2015 in the slalom in Adelboden.

In Hafjell, the Italian competed in his last race at the slalom in Hafjell.

On Instagram, Gross thanks his family, wife and team for their support and announces baby news. Show more

Stefano Gross crossed the finish line at the night slalom in Schladming, got down on his knees and kissed the base. "I will miss you," wrote the Italian after his favorite race at the end of January. He explained his kissing gesture to ORF: it was his last time in Schladming, he will end his career at the end of the season.

Now the time has come: Gross is saying goodbye to the World Cup stage. Last Sunday, the 38-year-old competed in his last World Cup race. In the slalom in Hafjell, he finished in 35th place after the first run, around three seconds behind Loïc Meillard. He missed out on both the 2nd run and the top 25 slalom racers of the season. Gross will no longer be competing in the World Cup final in Sun Valley.

"My wife will soon give me the most beautiful thing in the world"

On Instagram, Gross thanks his loved ones for all their support and for always believing in him. He mentions his wife in particular. In their eleven years together, they have experienced many beautiful moments, but also some less beautiful ones.

As he expresses his thanks, he immediately announces the arrival of a new addition to the Gross family: "I also thank my wife because she will soon give me the most beautiful thing in the world." Gross adds a baby and heart emoji to this sentence.

Marco Büchel: "Welcome to the other side"

The post is followed by comments from a number of active and former ski racers. "All the best Sabo (Gross' nickname, editor's note)", writes Meillard, for example. Marco Büchel congratulates Gross on an "impressive" career and welcomes him "to the other side".

Gross finished in the World Cup points for the first time in 2009. His only career victory came in 2015 in the slalom in Adelboden, when he finished ahead of Fritz Dopfer and Marcel Hirscher. His statistics include 11 other World Cup podiums.

Videos from the department