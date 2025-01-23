Mikaela Shiffrin wants to return to the Ski World Cup two months after the injury she sustained at the end of November. Picture: sda

Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup shortly before the World Ski Championships. The 29-year-old American announced her comeback for the slalom in Courchevel on January 30 via social media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The published video, which the five-time overall World Cup winner initially did not comment on, ended with the words: "Courchevel 1/30, see you soon."

Shiffrin, who currently has 99 World Cup victories to her name, was injured in a fall in the giant slalom in Killington at the end of November. Complications from her abdominal injury led to a "minor operation" in December. For a long time, it was unclear whether Shiffrin would be able to compete in races this winter. Now even a start at the Alpine World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm from February 4 to 16 seems possible.

Videos from the department