Corinne Suter ends a long dry spell in Cortina d'Ampezzo of all places and is back on the podium for the first time in two years. After the race, she tells us what she has learned on her way back.

"It really was an extremely tough time," says the 30-year-old, looking back on the difficult last few months.

Suter has resolved to listen to herself more and take the time she needs. "I want to enjoy skiing and not force anything anymore." Show more

Cortina d'Ampezzo is and remains a very special place for Corinne Suter. This is where she became world champion in the downhill in 2021 and won silver in the super-G. However, she also suffered a concussion in a fall on this slope in 2022 - and last year Suter tore her cruciate ligament in Cortina, which meant the end of her season.

And this year? The 30-year-old can shine again in the Dolomites. She finished third behind Federica Brignone and Lara Gut-Behrami. It's Suter's first podium finish since March 2023. "I'm super happy with my performance," the 2022 Olympic downhill champion told SRF.

The dark Cortina moments are over

The last few weeks and months have not been easy. In 2024, she rarely made it into the top 10 and the start to the new season was also difficult. "I had to get to know a different Corinne. It really was an extremely tough time," admits Suter. "But I've probably never learned as much as I did last year. So it will certainly help me for the future. I'm taking the positives with me and hope that things continue like this now."

She is now trying to regain her self-confidence and not think too much. "I want to listen to myself more and take the time I need," she has resolved. "I want to enjoy skiing and not force anything anymore."

And how does she now look back on Cortina d'Ampezzo, the place that brought her so much joy as well as so much suffering? Suter: "Today is definitely the last straw, because I love being here in Cortina."