  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Comments on the Kitzbühel training Svindal relies on the Swiss: "I think Odermatt is still sleeping pretty well"

Luca Betschart

22.1.2025

Marco Odermatt struggled with the Streif in Kitzbühel on Wednesday.
Marco Odermatt struggled with the Streif in Kitzbühel on Wednesday.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss speed high-flyers don't get up to speed in the second training session for the downhill on the Streif and lose a lot of time. According to Norwegian skiing legend Aksel Lund Svindal, however, this is no cause for concern.

22.01.2025, 16:03

22.01.2025, 16:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the second downhill training in Kitzbühel, Alexis Monney is the best Swiss in 10th place. Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen, who recently celebrated a double victory on the Lauberhorn, lose a lot of time.
  • Odermatt admits after training that he has not yet found the solution for the decisive passages. Von Allmen, on the other hand, explains how his moment of shock came about.
  • For the Norwegian skiing legend, however, the training performance does not change his role as favorite for Saturday's race: "The Swiss will be strong."
Show more

The Swiss downhill skiers are currently unstoppable. At the Lauberhorn last Saturday, Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen achieved their fourth double victory in the fourth race in the supreme discipline. No wonder all eyes are on Odermatt and Co. ahead of the legendary Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel.

An uncanny series. Four double victories in four downhill races: the overwhelming Swiss dominance

An uncanny seriesFour double victories in four downhill races: the overwhelming Swiss dominance

In the second training session on Wednesday, however, the serial winners did not get up to speed. The best Swiss skier is Alexis Monney in 10th place, while Odermatt struggles in the key sections of the Streif, even missing a gate and losing over two seconds. Franjo von Allmen survives a moment of shock, but loses over three seconds by the finish.

Putting the puzzle together

"Unfortunately, I couldn't quite release the pressure over the Hausbergkante. So it was a long jump and a late approach to the turn. Then I crossed my skis and had a moment of shock. But it's all good," von Allmen gives the all-clear at the finish on ORF and looks ahead: "It's all about putting the puzzle back together for the race. I'm trying to take the two good pieces with me. Then hopefully it will work out."

Odermatt says about his run: "I haven't quite found the solution yet. Too many small mistakes today, especially in the decisive passages such as the steep slope exit and the traverse at the bottom." However, this is no cause for concern for the man from Nidwalden: "I know that I can ski very fast here. I've been on course for the podium every year. Victory is still missing."

2nd downhill training in Kitzbühel. Odermatt with difficulty, von Allmen with a moment of shock, Casse dominates

2nd downhill training in KitzbühelOdermatt with difficulty, von Allmen with a moment of shock, Casse dominates

Svindal: "The Swiss will be strong"

But if Norwegian skiing legend Aksel Lund Svindal has his way, Odermatt's first Streif triumph is only a matter of time. "Odermatt wasn't that fast now, but he's a 'racehorse'. He steps on the gas even more in the race," Svindal tells ORF after the second training session.

Because the two-time Olympic champion was denied a downhill victory in Kitzbühel during his active career, he can empathize with the Swiss World Cup dominator. "Odermatt has won so many things. I think he's still sleeping pretty well," says Svindal. "The cool thing about Odermatt is that he's won so much, but he's still pretty young. He still has a lot of potential. I bet he'll win Kitzbühel. If not this year, then next year or the year after."

Streif claims two training victims. Schramm and Hacker seriously injured in Kitzbühel

Streif claims two training victimsSchramm and Hacker seriously injured in Kitzbühel

And if not Odermatt, then Swiss Ski currently has other proven trump cards in its own ranks with von Allmen, Monney, Murisier and Rogentin. For Svindal, one thing is clear ahead of this year's classic: "The favorites are the Swiss."

Videos from the department

More from the department

Alpine Skiing. ÖSV hopeful Felix Hacker suffers serious knee injury

Alpine SkiingÖSV hopeful Felix Hacker suffers serious knee injury

Meniscus injury. Jasmina Suter needs an operation

Meniscus injuryJasmina Suter needs an operation

First giant slalom podium finish of the season. Gut-Behrami only has to admit defeat to Robinson at Kronplatz

First giant slalom podium finish of the seasonGut-Behrami only has to admit defeat to Robinson at Kronplatz

Only 43rd place in Wengen. Zenhäusern in form slump:

Only 43rd place in WengenZenhäusern in form slump: "I skied like a ski instructor"

Slovakian in bad luck. Petra Vlhova misses the World Championships in Saalbach

Slovakian in bad luckPetra Vlhova misses the World Championships in Saalbach