Swedish skier Lisa Nyberg has crashed so badly at the training camp in Argentina that she will miss the entire coming season.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skiing hopeful Lisa Nyberg has had a serious fall during pre-season training and has suffered a knee injury.

The Swede will miss the coming season with the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old established herself as one of the world's top giant slalom racers last winter. Show more

The year 2025 started exceptionally well for Lisa Nyberg. The Swede skied to a strong 13th place in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. She followed this up with 16th place in Sestriere in February and in her last World Cup race of last winter, the 23-year-old equaled her best World Cup result with 12th place.

The Swede was thus on the verge of closing in on the world's best in the giant slalom. Perfect timing, as the Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina next season.

But this dream is now over for Nyberg. The Swedish ski hopeful posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Last ski photo for a while. I fell during training in Argentina and injured my knee. The operation is over, now I'm moving forward step by step."

As the Swedish Ski Association "skidor " writes, Nyberg injured himself during giant slalom training. Charlie Laband, head coach of the Swedish women's team, is quoted as saying: "Lisa made a bad cut in a left-hand turn and immediately felt that something in her knee was injured."

The Swedish ski team had flown to Ushuaia in Argentina for a training camp. An MRI scan on site revealed the serious injury in her left knee, which will force Nyberg to sit out the entire coming ski winter.

