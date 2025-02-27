The Swiss juniors lose out in the first run of the giant slalom. Jack Spencer and Yann Schrag are tied in 25th place and lose 1.98 seconds to Frenchman Flavio Vitale's best time. Three more Frenchmen line up in the top 10.

The leader from France is followed by three Norwegians (2nd, 3rd and 5th) and a Swede (4th). The gaps are between 15 and 58 hundredths.