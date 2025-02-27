The Swiss lose out in the World Championship giant slalom. Yann Schrag, Jack Spencer and Janet Gabin finish 23rd, 23rd and 26th respectively, but all of them make up places in the second run. Gabin gained four places, Spencer one place and Schrag moved up two places.

The world championship title goes to Flavio Vitale from France. He wins by 86 hundredths ahead of Norway's Bakkevig Rasmus and 1.25 seconds ahead of Sweden's Fabian Ax Swartz.