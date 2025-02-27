The 44th Junior World Ski Championships will take place in Tarvisio, Italy, from February 27 to March 6, 2025. Stay up to date here and never miss a decision.
Scandinavians and French triumph in the men's giant slalom
The Swiss lose out in the World Championship giant slalom. Yann Schrag, Jack Spencer and Janet Gabin finish 23rd, 23rd and 26th respectively, but all of them make up places in the second run. Gabin gained four places, Spencer one place and Schrag moved up two places.
The world championship title goes to Flavio Vitale from France. He wins by 86 hundredths ahead of Norway's Bakkevig Rasmus and 1.25 seconds ahead of Sweden's Fabian Ax Swartz.
Stefanie Grob wins her seventh medal at the Junior World Championships
Stefanie Grob wins her second medal at the Junior World Championships. After winning gold in the downhill, the 21-year-old from Appenzell took silver in the giant slalom. Grob was 56 hundredths behind the winner Giorgia Colomb from Italy. The American Elisabeth Bocock also made it onto the podium. Grob had already won silver in the giant slalom two years ago in St. Anton.
The race ended bitterly for Sue Piller, who was on her way to the gold medal. The 19-year-old from Fribourg, who was 70 hundredths ahead of Collomb in the first run, missed a gate in the second run and was eliminated.
Switzerland without a medal in the team competition
The first week of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio ends without another medal for Switzerland. The team with Sue Piller, Shaienne Zehnder, Jack Spencer and Giuliano Fux missed out on the bronze medal in the team competition in the small final against the USA. The Americans came out on top with a 1:3 victory.
Earlier in the day, the Swiss were defeated in the semi-finals by the eventual world champions France 4-0. With two gold medals and four silver medals to date, Switzerland continues to lead the medal table.
Sixth medal for Switzerland: Janet/Spencer win silver
Gabin Janet and Jack Spencer win the sixth medal for Switzerland at the Junior World Championships. In the combined team event, the duo finished a strong second behind France and celebrated their silver medal. The 19-year-old Jack Spencer from the Bernese Oberland and Gabin Janet from Verbier, who is a year older, missed out on gold by 29 hundredths, relegating the USA team to third place by one hundredth.
Sandro Manser/Robert Clarke narrowly missed out on the medals in fourth place, with Philipp Kälin/Giuliano Fux finishing in 5th place.
Swiss women come away empty-handed in the team combined
The starting position after the super-G was promising. With Jasmin Mathis in 1st place and Stefanie Grob in 6th place, two Swiss teams put themselves in a good position in the battle for the medals. However, Dania Allenbach and Faye Buff were unable to take advantage of this. While Buff was eliminated in the slalom, the Allenbach/Mathis team dropped back to 16th place.
Sandro Manser wins silver in the junior super-G
Shortly after the juniors, the juniors also compete in their World Championship Super-G. And Switzerland can promptly celebrate its next medal. Sandro Manser was only beaten by Germany's Benno Brandis and came second, 5 hundredths behind, to take silver in the World Championships.
Philipp Kälin and Gabin Janet finished just outside the medals in 4th and 5th place. As the super-G is also the first part of the team combined, there is a good chance that Switzerland will pick up more medals in the course of the afternoon. The slalom is on the program at 2.30 pm.
Jasmin Mathis wins super gold
Jasmin Mathis wins her second medal at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio. After winning silver in the downhill, the skier from Nidwalden takes gold in the super-G. Mathis left the Austrian Leonie Zegg and the Italian Sara Thaler just behind her. Stefanie Grob, who had triumphed in the downhill on Thursday by one hundredth of a second ahead of her team-mate Mathis, finished fifth.
The 20-year-old Mathis, who is competing in her first real season in the European Cup this winter, is thus the successor to Malorie Blanc. The Valais native won the junior super-G title last year.
The Swiss starters in the junior super-G and team combined
No races on Friday
After a highly satisfactory start to the World Championships from a Swiss perspective, Friday's races fell victim to the heavy snowfall. Neither the super-G nor the junior team combined can take place. The next races, the super-G and the junior team combined, are due to take place on Saturday - weather permitting.
Swiss double victory at the start! Grob takes gold in the downhill, silver for Mathis
The Junior World Championships in Tarvisio, Italy, get off to a very good start from a Swiss perspective. Stefanie Grob and Jasmin Mathis secured a double victory in the women's downhill.
Due to the poor slope conditions, the medal winners were determined in a sprint downhill with two runs. Stefanie Grob was not deterred by this. Just like two years earlier in St. Anton, the 21-year-old from Appenzell was crowned Junior World Champion in the supreme discipline.
Just one hundredth of a second behind her, Jasmin Mathis, who is the same age, finished in second place to complete the Swiss one-two. After the first run, Mathis from Nidwalden was already in 2nd place 14 hundredths behind Grob, who was leading at the halfway point. France's Garance Meyer completed the podium.
While Mathis had never before finished on the podium at international junior championships, Grob won her sixth medal at a Junior World Championships.
Philipp Kälin takes silver in the downhill
Switzerland also wins its first medal in the men's downhill. Philipp Kälin missed out on gold by just two hundredths of a second and took silver. Victory goes to the German Felix Roesle, bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Fernsebner. Sandro Manser, still in the lead after the first run, loses a lot of time in the decision after a big mistake and clearly misses out on the medals.
Eleven races in eight days
The race program of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio
- Thursday, February 27, 11:00 am: Downhill juniors
- Thursday, February 27, 12:00: Downhill juniors
- Friday, February 28, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
- Friday, February 28, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
- Saturday, March 1, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
- Saturday, March 1, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
- Sunday, March 2, 12:00 noon: Team Parallel Event
- Monday, March 3, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
- Tuesday, March 4, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
- Wednesday, March 5, 09:30/13:00: Junior slalom
- Thursday, March 6, 09:30/13:00: Junior Slalom
*Start times may change at short notice.
16 Swiss athletes are at the start
The Swiss-Ski World Championship line-up
- Women:
Grob Stefanie (SC Brülisau-Weissbad)
Mathis Jasmin (SC Buochs)
Buff Faye (SC Alpina St. Moritz)
Willi Alina (SC Vermol)
Zehnder Shaienne (SC Ahorn-Hergiswil)
Piller Sue (SC Schönried)
Allenbach Dania (SC Turbach-Bissen)
Fausch Sina (SC Larein Jenaz)
- Men:
Kälin Philipp (SC Stoos)
Fux Giuliano (SC Grächen)
Manser Sandro (SC Feusisberg)
Schrag Yann (SC Schwarzsee)
Janet Gabin (SC Verbier)
Bebi Joel (Laax RLS)
Clarke Robert (SC Morgins)
Spencer Jack (SC Gstaad)
- Women: