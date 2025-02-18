The 13 Swiss medals are a ratings hit for Swiss television. Keystone

The Alpine skiers' successes at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach bring Swiss television SRF dream ratings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Franjo von Allmen's triumph in the downhill was watched live on TV by up to 1.19 million people, which corresponds to a market share of 75.9 percent. Over the entire race, an average of 924,000 people tuned in (73.9 percent market share).

The second run of the men's slalom with Loïc Meillard's gold run was watched by an average of 741,000 viewers (76.3 percent), while the double victory of Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener in the women's slalom was watched by an average of 643,000 (78.1 percent).

SRF also recorded significant growth in the evening program "Alpine Ski World Championships - The Magazine", which reached an average of 276,000 ski fans (28.7 percent). The program, in which the six Swiss medal winners of the men's combined team event were guests, was watched by an average of 547,000 German-speaking Swiss viewers (43.9 percent). In 2023, the average figure for the World Championships magazine was 154,000, in 2021 it was 160,000.

