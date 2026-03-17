Jasmina Suter suffered an unfortunate injury in her parents' barn. sda

Jasmina Suter was unable to qualify for the World Cup final in Lillehammer. The reason: a curious injury that occurred in her parents' stable.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss ski racer Jasmina Suter misses the World Cup final after being injured on the head by a cow.

The accident happened while she was helping her parents in the barn and forced her to take a break due to a head injury.

It remains to be seen whether Suter will compete again at the Swiss Championships after she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final. Show more

Is this the strangest injury of the ski season? Switzerland's Jasmina Suter is not allowed to compete in the World Cup final in Norway because she was hit on the head by a cow shortly before the race.

The 30-year-old says this herself on her Instagram account . "A little update from my side. Just before Andorra, I was hit in the head by a cow," Suter writes on her profile. "It's no joke," she adds.

"I still tried to make it to the World Cup finals, but unfortunately it didn't work out," adds Suter. "My head needs some time to recover now, so I'm taking a little break."

Helped in the stable

But how did the strange accident happen? As Swiss Ski told "20 Minuten", Suter was helping her parents in the stables and was suddenly hit on the head by a cow's foot.

In order to be able to take part in the last World Cup races of the season, the speed specialist would have had to make it into the top 25 super-G racers of the season. As she was in 27th place, a good result last weekend would have been necessary. But after the cow accident, it was not enough for World Cup points in Soldeu.

It is still unclear whether Suter's season is over or whether she will compete again at the Swiss Championships in St. Moritz in April.