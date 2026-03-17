  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Animal hit her on the head Swiss ski ace misses World Cup final due to cow accident

Björn Lindroos

17.3.2026

Jasmina Suter suffered an unfortunate injury in her parents' barn.
Jasmina Suter suffered an unfortunate injury in her parents' barn.
sda

Jasmina Suter was unable to qualify for the World Cup final in Lillehammer. The reason: a curious injury that occurred in her parents' stable.

17.03.2026, 11:00

17.03.2026, 12:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Swiss ski racer Jasmina Suter misses the World Cup final after being injured on the head by a cow.
  • The accident happened while she was helping her parents in the barn and forced her to take a break due to a head injury.
  • It remains to be seen whether Suter will compete again at the Swiss Championships after she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final.
Show more

Is this the strangest injury of the ski season? Switzerland's Jasmina Suter is not allowed to compete in the World Cup final in Norway because she was hit on the head by a cow shortly before the race.

The 30-year-old says this herself on her Instagram account . "A little update from my side. Just before Andorra, I was hit in the head by a cow," Suter writes on her profile. "It's no joke," she adds.

"I still tried to make it to the World Cup finals, but unfortunately it didn't work out," adds Suter. "My head needs some time to recover now, so I'm taking a little break."

Helped in the stable

But how did the strange accident happen? As Swiss Ski told "20 Minuten", Suter was helping her parents in the stables and was suddenly hit on the head by a cow's foot.

In order to be able to take part in the last World Cup races of the season, the speed specialist would have had to make it into the top 25 super-G racers of the season. As she was in 27th place, a good result last weekend would have been necessary. But after the cow accident, it was not enough for World Cup points in Soldeu.

It is still unclear whether Suter's season is over or whether she will compete again at the Swiss Championships in St. Moritz in April.

More alpine skiing

Will Odermatt get his fourth globe?. These decisions are still to be made at the World Cup final

Will Odermatt get his fourth globe?These decisions are still to be made at the World Cup final

Comeback not ruled out. Lindsey Vonn:

Comeback not ruled outLindsey Vonn: "Please stop telling me what I should or shouldn't do"

After three years in office. Roland Assinger steps down as women's head coach of the ÖSV

After three years in officeRoland Assinger steps down as women's head coach of the ÖSV