Marco Odermatt (left) is aiming to defend his title in the giant slalom, Loïc Meillard is one of the favorites in both the giant slalom and the slalom.

The Swiss line-up for the men's giant slalom on Friday and the slalom on Sunday at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach includes the expected names.

Marco Odermatt, Loïc Meillard, Thomas Tumler, Luca Aerni and Justin Murisier will be competing in the World Championship giant slalom in Saalbach.

Meillard, Daniel Yule, Tanguy Nef and Marc Rochat will be competing in the slalom. Show more

In the giant slalom, world champion Marco Odermatt will form the Swiss-Ski quintet with Loïc Meillard, Thomas Tumler, Luca Aerni and Justin Murisier. Switzerland is allowed to send five racers to the start in the basic discipline because defending champion Odermatt is not a burden on the contingent thanks to a personal starting place. The Swiss have won four out of six World Cup giant slaloms this winter. Odermatt was successful three times and Tumler once.

In the slalom, Meillard leads the Swiss team with Daniel Yule, Tanguy Nef and Marc Rochat. The 28-year-old from western Switzerland is the only member of the quartet to have already stood on a World Cup podium this winter. He has finished second twice and third twice.