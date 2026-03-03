Joana Hählen ends her skiing career. Keystone

Joana Hählen will end her active career in ski racing with the last race of the 2025/26 season. The 34-year-old has completed 166 World Cup races to date.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joana Hählen is ending her skiing career after the 2025/26 season at the age of 34 and after 166 World Cup races.

The Bernese celebrated her World Cup debut in Beaver Creek in 2013 and achieved a total of five podium places.

Hählen describes her retirement as a well-considered decision after a long process, while she is now looking forward to new prospects. Show more

"My retirement was not a spontaneous decision, but the end of a long process," Joana Hählen is quoted as saying in the Swiss-Ski press release. The Bernese made her debut in Beaver Creek in November 2013. During her career, she made it onto the podium several times: "The five podium places remain unforgettable highlights," says the 34-year-old.

«My retirement was not a spontaneous decision, but the end of a long process»

Her retirement marks the end of a chapter, while new perspectives are opening up. "I have some initial ideas for the future, but nothing is concrete yet. Now I want to enjoy the last few races, spend time with the people who are important to me and be open to everything that life has in store."

More about Joana Hählen