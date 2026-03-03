Joana Hählen will end her active career in ski racing with the last race of the 2025/26 season. The 34-year-old has completed 166 World Cup races to date.
"My retirement was not a spontaneous decision, but the end of a long process," Joana Hählen is quoted as saying in the Swiss-Ski press release. The Bernese made her debut in Beaver Creek in November 2013. During her career, she made it onto the podium several times: "The five podium places remain unforgettable highlights," says the 34-year-old.
Her retirement marks the end of a chapter, while new perspectives are opening up. "I have some initial ideas for the future, but nothing is concrete yet. Now I want to enjoy the last few races, spend time with the people who are important to me and be open to everything that life has in store."