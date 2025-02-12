Lara Gut-Behrami (left) and Wendy Holdener are among the hopefuls in the technical disciplines after their joint 2nd place in the team combined. Keystone

The line-ups for the women's technical races are as expected and without any surprises.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss starters in the giant slalom: Lara Gut-Behrami, Camille Rast, Wendy Holdener, Michelle Gisin

Swiss starters in the slalom: Camille Rast, Wendy Holdener, Melanie Meillard, Eliane Christen Show more

Lara Gut-Behrami leads the Swiss quartet for the World Championship giant slalom on Thursday. The 2021 World Champion recently impressed in the basic discipline with second place at Kronplatz. Camille Rast also has a podium finish to her name. The racer from Valais came 3rd at the start of the season in Killington - her first top 3 result in the giant slalom. The experienced Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gisin complete the giant slalom team.

In the slalom on Saturday, Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener are among the most promising medal candidates. Both have already stood on the podium three times, with Rast even winning two races. With Mélanie Meillard, Swiss-Ski has another hot iron in the fire. The skier from Neuchâtel has always finished in the top 10 and within striking distance of the podium. Eliane Christen takes fourth place on the starting grid.