Loïc Meillard will also be competing in the team combined on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone

In order to concentrate on the giant slalom, Marco Odermatt will not be competing in the team combined on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Swiss-Ski will announce a promising line-up on Tuesday.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the women on Tuesday, the men's team combined is on the program on Wednesday at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach.

Marco Odermatt wants to concentrate on the giant slalom on Friday and will therefore not be taking part. Nevertheless, the Swiss line-up is impressive. Show more

After the women's event on Tuesday, the men will also be competing in the first team combined in the new format on Wednesday. The procedure is simple. Two racers team up, one of whom competes in the downhill and the other in the slalom. The ranking is based on the total time of the two runs.

Despite Marco Odermatt's withdrawal, Swiss-Ski can count on promising duos. Among others, downhill world champion Franjo von Allmen and high-class technician Loïc Meillard will form a team on Wednesday.

Tanguy Nef and Alexis Monney, the bronze medal winner in the downhill, will also be competing together. Daniel Yule forms a team with Justin Murisier, Marc Rochat with Stefan Rogentin.

The Swiss line-up:

Franjo von Allmen/Loïc Meillard

Alexis Monney/Tanguy Nef

Justin Murisier/Daniel Yule

Stefan Rogentin/Marc Rochat

