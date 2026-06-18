Walter Reusser is set to become a member of the Swiss Olympic Executive Board. Swiss-Ski is nominating its co-managing director for the governing body. The Sports Parliament will hold the election on November 20.

Reusser brings leadership experience from both the business and sports worlds. As a long-time chief operating officer, he played a key role in Stöckli’s rise to become one of the most successful international ski manufacturers. As Swiss-Ski’s Co-CEO for Sports, he oversees eleven sports, ranging from alpine skiing to telemark. Under his leadership, the federation has succeeded in expanding and strengthening its development pyramid—from its foundation in the clubs and regional associations all the way up to the national teams at the top.

Now, Reusser would like to contribute his experience, expertise, and network to the Executive Board of Swiss Olympic. “I am committed to ensuring that expertise is shared and exchange is promoted within Swiss sports, and that bridges are built so that we can all learn even more from one another,” Reusser is quoted as saying in a Swiss-Ski press release. “A connected Swiss sports community is a stronger Swiss sports community—it is out of this deep conviction that I want to serve on the Executive Board.”