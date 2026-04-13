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After 105 World Cup races, it's over Swiss slalom specialist ends his career

SDA

13.4.2026 - 14:12

The highlight: Marc Rochat celebrates the World Championship medal with his father in Saalbach
The highlight: Marc Rochat celebrates the World Championship medal with his father in Saalbach
Keystone

Marc Rochat ends his career as an alpine ski racer after the Swiss Championships in St. Moritz. The 33-year-old from Lausanne is calling it a day after more than 15 years in top-class sport.

Keystone-SDA

13.04.2026, 14:12

13.04.2026, 14:17

The past season has presented him with great challenges and made him realize that his energy and ambitions will lead him into a new field of activity in the future, he says in the Swiss-Ski communiqué. Parallel to sport, the family man completed a business degree and considers himself well prepared for the next stage of his career.

Rochat has competed in a total of 105 World Cup races since December 2015, mainly in the slalom. He had his strongest season in 2023/24 with five top ten finishes and 9th place in the overall slalom rankings. At the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach, he celebrated the greatest success of his career with bronze in the team combined alongside Stefan Rogentin.

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