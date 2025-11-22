  1. Residential Customers
"Hope it's not that bad" Swiss slalom women keep their fingers crossed for Gut-Behrami

Patrick Lämmle

22.11.2025

Wendy Holdener won World Championship silver in the team combined together with Lara Gut-Behrami.
Keystone
Keystone

It is not yet known how badly Lara Gut-Behrami has been injured. The Swiss slalom racers are thinking of her and keeping their fingers crossed.

22.11.2025, 12:54

22.11.2025, 13:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lara Gut-Behrami has fallen in training and injured herself.
  • It is not yet known how seriously Gut-Behrami has been injured and whether she is even facing the end of her career.
  • The Swiss slalom racers are keeping their fingers crossed for their compatriot.
Show more

According to the medical examiner, Lara Gut-Behrami was seriously injured in her fall during speed training in Copper Mountain on Thursday. This was reported on Friday by "Le Nouvelliste". Beat Tschuor, head coach of the women at Swiss Ski, contradicted this in "Blick", thereby raising hopes.

Hope for Gut-Behrami. Women's head coach contradicts medical officer:

Hope for Gut-BehramiWomen's head coach contradicts medical officer: "It's all speculation"

The Swiss slalom skiers are in Gurgl, where they will be competing in the second slalom of the season on Sunday. Of course, they have also heard about Gut-Behrami's fall. Camille Rast, who is struggling with hip pain herself, says in Blick: "Skiing can be such a thankless and horrible sport." The 26-year-old slalom world champion knows that it can go either way quickly. "I hope it's not that bad and that Lara comes back quickly."

Reporter Zappella hopes for ski gods. Lara Gut-Behrami certainly didn't deserve such an end

Reporter Zappella hopes for ski godsLara Gut-Behrami certainly didn't deserve such an end

Wendy Holdener is also keeping her fingers crossed for Gut-Behrami, with whom she won World Championship silver in the team combined. Of course, she hopes "that it's not that bad". Aline Danioth, who has already torn her cruciate ligament four times, says: "I feel really sorry for Lara, but I have to get myself back into a different mindset quickly." Because she had negative feelings when she received the news.

Tschuor said on Friday that they would "probably have an exact diagnosis towards the end of next week". Until then, there should still be a glimmer of hope. However, one might wonder why Gut-Behrami's doctor has already made a public statement. Does he really already know more?

