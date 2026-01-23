  1. Residential Customers
Luck in misfortune for Arnaud Boisset Swiss speed skier takes a bad fall in Kitzbühel

Jan Arnet

23.1.2026

Scary moment in the Kitzbühel Super-G. Arnaud Boisset crashes heavily on a jump, but the Swiss skier escapes with a scare.

23.01.2026, 13:26

23.01.2026, 13:30

After just a few seconds of skiing, Boisset takes off on the first jump. He flies spectacularly through the air and hits the hard piste with full force before landing in the safety nets.

After the 27-year-old from the Valais initially kneels in the snow, somewhat dazed, the all-clear is given: Boisset is able to ski to the finish on his own, raising his hand in the air as he goes, signaling that he has escaped with a scare.

The all-clear from Arnaud Boisset after his bad crash.
The all-clear from Arnaud Boisset after his bad crash.
Keystone

The joy of the Swiss double victory in Kitzbühel is not dampened. Marco Odermatt wins the super-G ahead of Franjo von Allmen.

