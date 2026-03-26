Number 1 in the World Cup once again: the Swiss alpine skiers Keystone

For the fourth time in a row and for the sixth time in the last seven years, Switzerland wins the Nations Cup. This is the 13th triumph in total since the World Cup was introduced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last winter, Swiss-Ski topped the nations' rankings with 10,823 points and a lead of more than 3,300 points over Austria. Anything other than another victory this season would have been a disappointment given the dominance of recent years.

But after the early injury-related retirement of points guarantor Lara Gut-Behrami, who had contributed more than 1000 points in each of the three previous winters, victory hung in the balance, especially as Michelle Gisin's points were also missing from mid-December and her fall in St. Moritz.

The men's race to catch up

After the first women's downhill in the Engadine on December 12, Austria was 637 points ahead of Switzerland in the nations' ranking. But the very next day, the Swiss men set about catching up with a triple victory for Loïc Meillard, Luca Aerni and Marco Odermatt in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère. After the races in Adelboden and Zauchensee in mid-January, the Swiss-Ski athletes had put the picture straight again and taken the lead. At the end of the season, the lead over their eastern neighbor was 706 points.

The main reasons for this were the men, who scored 1312 points more than their Austrian rivals and in particular the downhill skiers, who scored 1381 points more than the ÖSV athletes. With 2188 points, they scored almost a quarter of all Swiss points for the national ranking. The Swiss were also number 1 in the giant slalom, although they were beaten by the Austrians in the super-G and finished in 4th place in the slalom.

Women last worse eleven years ago

In the women's event, Switzerland only came 4th overall behind the USA, Austria and Italy. The last time the Swiss women finished lower was in 2015, when they only managed 5th place. The injuries to Lara Gut-Behrami and Michelle Gisin and the temporary absence of Corinne Suter weighed too heavily. But the competition also had significant absences - Italy, for example, with Federica Brignone, the overall World Cup winner of the previous winter. Among the Americans, the strong skier Lindsey Vonn was ruled out after the Olympic Games.

It is quite possible that the Swiss men will be needed again next winter to keep Austria at bay for the fifth time in a row. However, Switzerland is still a long way off a record series: Austria dominated the Nations' Cup between 1990 and 2019, winning 30 times in a row (!).