  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Four and a half seconds behind Tears for Shiffrin: "I'm fighting for points, not podiums"

Luca Betschart

21.2.2025

Mikaela Shiffrin lags behind the fastest racers in her giant slalom comeback.
Mikaela Shiffrin lags behind the fastest racers in her giant slalom comeback.
Picture: Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin competes in a giant slalom in Sestriere for the first time since November, but is a long way behind in her comeback. The 29-year-old gets emotional after the race.

21.02.2025, 15:42

21.02.2025, 15:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In her giant slalom comeback in Sestriere, Mikaela Shiffrin is nowhere near able to keep up with the best racers and is over four and a half seconds behind in both runs.
  • In the finish area, Shiffrin gets emotional in the interview and says: "It's a bit overwhelming." Her own expectations are currently far removed from reality.
  • Shiffrin will have her next opportunity on Saturday. The second giant slalom is then on the program in Sestriere, before a slalom follows on Sunday.
Show more

For the first time since her racing accident at the end of November, Mikaela Shiffrin will be back at the start of a giant slalom on Friday. Back then, she suffered a deep stab wound in her abdomen and had to undergo surgery. She recently admitted that she was still suffering mentally from the consequences and did not dare to take full risks.

The insecurity is not to be overlooked on her comeback in Sestriere. The US-American lost almost three seconds on the very first run and the former world champion ended up in 25th place, 4.65 seconds behind.

Giant slalom in Sestriere. Brignone wins ahead of Robinson - Rast best Swiss in ninth place

Giant slalom in SestriereBrignone wins ahead of Robinson - Rast best Swiss in ninth place

Points instead of a podium fight

"It's a bit overwhelming," says an emotional Shiffrin in the finish area in the SRF interview. It had been fun. "But I'm used to getting better results, being closer to the podium," says the 99-time World Cup winner.

Shiffrin herself says that her own expectations are currently far removed from reality. "The adjustments I have to make to close the gap feel huge at the moment," sums up the 29-year-old, who knows: "At the moment I'm fighting for points, not podiums. Not even close. Nevertheless, today was an important step."

The next step should follow on Saturday. Then the second giant slalom is on the program in Sestriere, before a slalom takes place on Sunday.

Videos from the department

More from the department

After a fall in December. Boisset breaks off the season:

After a fall in DecemberBoisset breaks off the season: "My body still needs time"

Muted anticipation. Odermatt on Crans Montana:

Muted anticipationOdermatt on Crans Montana: "It's the easiest descent I've ever skied"

The big overview. What's next in the Ski World Cup - and what are the Swiss bullet chances

The big overviewWhat's next in the Ski World Cup - and what are the Swiss bullet chances

Junior World Champion 2024. Will this youngster be the next big thing in the Swiss downhill team?

Junior World Champion 2024Will this youngster be the next big thing in the Swiss downhill team?

Exceptional athletes at eye level. Swiss-Ski boss Lehmann:

Exceptional athletes at eye levelSwiss-Ski boss Lehmann: "Meillard on the same level as Odermatt"