At the age of 41, Lindsey Vonn wins her first World Cup race since 2018. In an interview, the American reveals that the many comeback critics have given her additional motivation.

Sandro Zappella

Lindsey Vonn takes her first World Cup victory after her comeback. At the age of 41 years and 55 days, Vonn claimed her first World Cup victory since March 2018 and her 83rd overall. While "Forever Young" played in the finish area, Vonn was asked about it by blue News: "Hopefully I can continue to feel young. But unfortunately I'm not that young anymore at 41. There are a lot of athletes who weren't born before my first Olympic Games."

And Vonn is right. The American took part in the Olympics for the first time in Salt Lake City in 2002, for comparison: the best Swiss woman on Friday, Malorie Blanc in 13th place, was born on January 6, 2004. Despite her 41 years, Vonn was clearly the fastest today and says: "I still have enough power despite my age."

It has of course been a long time since her last World Cup victory: "I retired six years ago. I didn't want to come back without knowing that I could be fast. I knew how I felt and how my knee felt."

Motivation from haters

Vonn explains that it was also difficult for her personally, as many people had said that she wouldn't make it with her comeback: "I knew what I could do and now everyone knows what was in my head." Today's performance was even better than she thought: "It was the perfect start."

In general, she has been criticized her whole life, and that hasn't changed much over the years. Nevertheless, the last year has been tough: "I haven't heard anything from the people who said those things about me since then." However, that was fine and gave her a lot of motivation - she worked particularly hard in the gym in the summer. This criticism has given her additional "fuel", explains Vonn: "Thank you to my haters. You motivated me for this victory today."

In Switzerland, the likes of Bernhard Russi, Sonja Nef and Bruno Kernen have been critical of her comeback. Austria's skiing legend Franz Klammer accused Vonn of taking a "direct shot" with her plan, while German Olympic champion Markus Wasmeier even spoke of "taking the piss".

