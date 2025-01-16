Wendy Holdener has been performing at a high level in the slalom for years. Picture: Keystone

Wendy Holdener has already stood on the slalom podium 38 times in her career. But she has only made it to the top of the podium twice, and only once on her own.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wendy Holdener is one of the most successful slalom racers ever.

Holdener has already stood on the slalom podium 38 times in the World Cup. She won silver in this discipline at the 2018 Olympic Games and bronze in 2022. She won the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in Lenzerheide.

Despite this incredible consistency, the 31-year-old has only won a slalom twice. She has finished second 18 times, 12 of them behind Mikaela Shiffrin. Show more

"It's annoying me a bit right now. You can find 16 hundredths everywhere. I attacked, there were quite a few tracks, it was a battle. I can't really blame myself for that. But hey - Swiss double victory, once again - I'm happy to take that."

These are Wendy Holdener's words after the night slalom on Tuesday evening in Flachau. She has just finished second behind Camille Rast, who unleashed in the 2nd run. Getting angry about a 2nd place may seem a little arrogant, but in Wendy Holdener's case it is all too understandable.

38 podium places in the slalom, but "only" 2 victories

Wendy Holdener raced onto the slalom podium for the first time on March 10, 2013. Back then, she came second behind Tina Maze in Ofterschwang. It was the start of a great career, so to speak, because since then she has stood on the slalom podium 37 more times in the World Cup - but only twice as the winner.

She will stand at the top of the slalom podium for the first time on November 27, 2022, having previously finished second and third 15 times, although she will have to share the victory as Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson is exactly the same speed as Holdener. But on December 11, 2022, the time had come: Wendy Holdener won the slalom in Sestriere ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, who had so often been ahead of her in the sun. Since this triumph, Holdener has stood on the podium six more times, but never again at the top.

Camille Rast already has as many victories as Holdener

Holdener has also impressed with her consistency this season: in Killington she finished third behind Camille Rast and Anna Swenn-Larsson, in Kranjska Gora Zrinka Ljutic was 16 hundredths faster than the 31-year-old and most recently in Flachau her team-mate Rast was once again in front of her, behind whom she is in second place in the slalom rankings after 6 out of 10 races. Rast, who at the age of 25 has only stood on a slalom podium three times, but has already topped it twice - the same number of times as Holdener.

Holdener also finished on the podium at the 2017 World Championships and at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic Games. She finished 2nd, 2nd and 3rd in succession.

But who is "to blame" for the fact that the Swiss athlete of the year 2017 has "only" come second or third in the slalom so often in her career? Here is the big podium analysis.

All of Holdener's slalom podium finishes in the World Cup 2025 - Flachau: 1st Rast / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Sara Hector

2025 - Kranjska Gora: 1st Ljutic / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Swenn-Larsson

2024 - Killington: 1st Rast / 2nd Swenn-Larsson / 3rd Hol dener

2023 - Killington: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Vlhova / 3rd Holdener

2023 - Åre: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Swenn-Larsson

2023 - Spindleruv Mlyn: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Dürr / 3rd Hol dener

2022 - Sestriere: 1st Holdener / 2nd Shiffrin / 3rd Vlhova

2022 - Killington: 1st Holdener and Swenn-Larsson / 3rd Truppe

2022 - Levi: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Vlhova

2022 - Kranjska Gora: 1st Vlhova / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Swenn-Larsson

2021 - Killington: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Vlhova / 3rd Holdener

2021 - Åre: 1st Liensberger / 2nd Shiffrin / 3rd Holdener

2021 - Jasna: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Vlhova / 3rd Holdener

2021 - Flachau: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Liensberger / 3rd Holdener

2020 - Kranjska Gora: 1st Vlhova / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Truppe

2019 - Levi: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Truppe

2019 - Soldeu: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Vlhova

2019 - Spindleruv Mlyn: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Dürr

2019 - Maribor: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Swenn-Larsson / 3rd Hol dener

2019 - Zagreb: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Vlhova / 3rd Holdener

2018 - Semmering: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Vlhova / 3rd Holdener

2018 - Åre: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter

2018 - Ofterschwang: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter

2018 - Lenzerheide: 1st Vlhova / 2nd Hansdotter / 3rd Holdener

2018 - Kranjska Gora: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Hansdotter / 3rd Holdener

2018 - Zagreb: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter

2017 - Lienz: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter

2017 - Levi: 1st Vlhova / 2nd Shiffrin / 3rd Holdener

2017 - Flachau: 1st Hansdotter / 2nd Loeseth / 3rd Holdener/Shiffrin

2017 - Maribor: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter

2016 - Semmering: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Velez-Zuzulova / 3rd Holdener

2016 - Sestriere: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Velez-Zuzulova / 3rd Holdener

2016 - Killington: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Velez-Zuzulova / 3rd Holdener

2016 - Levi: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Vlhova

2016 - Jasna: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Velez-Zuzulova

2015 - Lienz: 1st Hansdotter / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Vlhova

2014 - Kuehtai in Tyrol: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Strachova / 3rd Holdener

2013 - Ofterschwang: 1st Maze / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Shiffrin Show more

Holdener's slalom podium finishes at the Olympic Games 2022 In Beijing: 1st Vlhova / 2nd Liensberger / 3rd Holdener

2018 in Pyeong Chang: 1st Hansdotter / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Gallhuber Show more

Holdener's slalom podium finish at a World Championships 2017 in St. Moritz: 1st Shiffrin / 2nd Holdener / 3rd Hansdotter Show more

You might also be interested in this