"I want Marco Odermatt to have his big goal for even longer and stay hungry," says Marco Büchel. Keystone

Marco Odermatt is dominating the Ski World Cup again this year. But the downhill victory on the Streif, of all things, which he is still missing, could be dangerous for him according to Marco Büchel. Büchel therefore hopes that Odi will come away empty-handed in the Hahnenkamm downhill again this year.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt dominates the Ski World Cup, but according to ex-racer Marco Büchel, a victory in the Kitzbühel downhill could jeopardize his motivation.

Büchel suspects that Odermatt will reduce his racing program in the long term to prevent physical and mental overload.

The Kitzbühel victory is seen as a key moment, but Büchel is hoping for a further postponement to keep Odermatt's ambition alive. Show more

Marco Odermatt has won almost everything there is to win in alpine skiing. Overall World Cup, discipline rankings, World Championship titles, Olympic gold. Only one thing is still missing: victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel. Before the season, he set this as a major goal.

Will it finally happen now? On Saturday, the man from Nidwalden will once again be the top favorite at the start. However, former downhill crack Marco Büchel is giving a warning before the race. "I don't want Odermatt to win in Kitzbühel," the Liechtenstein native tells the Tagesanzeiger newspaper.

Not because he would begrudge Odermatt the long-awaited victory on the Streif, quite the opposite. But Büchel seems to be worried that the World Cup dominator could lose motivation once he has achieved his last big goal. "I want him to have this big goal for even longer and stay hungry!"

Hunger for victory in danger of being lost

The 54-year-old recalls that Odermatt himself recently hinted at doubts. "Even last time in Alta Badia, he said that he lacked the final hunger to win." For Büchel, one thing is clear: the Swiss superstar is still driven by many things - but not indefinitely. "I'm sure that Marco will act accordingly."

Specifically, Büchel expects Odermatt to reduce his program in the medium term. The big records are achievable, but the price is high. "In terms of victories, he will catch up with Marcel Hirscher (67 wins), maybe even Ingemar Stenmark (86). But over time, he will miss races."

Overall World Cup suddenly no longer important?

The overall World Cup in particular could become less important. "Maybe he won't care whether he wins the overall World Cup for the seventh, eighth or ninth time." Instead, a clearer focus is conceivable - even at the expense of individual disciplines. "It is conceivable that he will give up giant slaloms at some point."

For Büchel, the reason is obvious: the enormous workload. "His current program with three disciplines, with all the downhill training and other appointments - he probably won't be able to cope with that for years. It's too intense and wears you out."

In sporting terms, Odermatt is absolutely ready for the Streif triumph, Büchel is convinced. "I would bet over a thousand francs on it." The learning process is done. "Last year, he took a bit too much of a risk on the Streif, he wanted to win almost at all costs. He's definitely learned from that."