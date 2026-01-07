Adelboden boss Haueter "The anticipation is there, but also the sadness"

When the legendary Adelboden races take place this weekend, the mood will be different than usual due to the tragic events in Crans-Montana. blue News spoke to OC boss Christian Haueter.

Patrick Lämmle

Due to the dramatic events in Crans-Montana, the supporting program on Friday has been completely cancelled.

"The anticipation for this race weekend is of course there," says Christian Haueter, Managing Director of the races in Adelboden, in an interview with blue News. However, there is also a sense of "gloom". Haueter says: "The unbelievable, tragic events cast a shadow over the race weekend."

On Friday, the national day of mourning declared by the Federal Council, the entire supporting program will be cancelled. The starting number draw will also be canceled. "It wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one," says Haueter.

At 2 p.m., when the church bells ring throughout Switzerland, work will also come to a halt in Adelboden - including a silent commemoration in the finish area and the organization staff. A memorial chapel has also been set up in the World Cup village: A retreat for fans to pause, leave thoughts or simply mourn in silence.

There will also be space for remembrance on the race weekends themselves: Minutes of remembrance will precede the slalom and giant slalom competitions on Saturday and Sunday. According to Haueter, it is up to Swiss-Ski and the athletes themselves to decide whether the racers - like Camille Rast recently - will wear mourning flags as a visible sign.

And what are the Adelboden boss's personal wishes for the race weekend? "An accident-free event and accident-free races. That's what we strive for every year."

