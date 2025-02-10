The Swiss ski team puts on a great show in Saalbach-Hinterglemm - even after the downhill. World champions Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt now sport a haircut that takes some getting used to. Much to the delight of Swiss ski fans, as the reactions show.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss men's speed team turned up with crazy hairstyles for the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach

In the style of teammate Alexis Monney, the rest of the Swiss team also shaved off their hair.

"The better the better, the worse it gets," wrote von Allmen amusedly on Instagram with a picture of himself and the Swiss crew. Show more

Some people will have to get used to this sight. Downhill world champion Franjo von Allmen and the Swiss ski team had a shave after their sporting show in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on Sunday. The 23-year-old appeared at the medal ceremony after his gold-winning run with a half bald head. His hair was completely shaved off in the middle and still long on the sides - just like Marco Odermatt's.

Von Allmen posts a picture of himself and the Swiss crew on Instagram: "The better you look, the worse it gets 😉", he says, adding: "A reason to celebrate! 🥳🥳🫵🏼🔥

On Instagram, Swiss fans are amused by the haircuts that take some getting used to. A selection of the comments:

The best comments

"di schöni friisä - i grännä 😂"

"It's so hot that it's already awesome again 🙈🤣🤣🥳 there's nothing worse 😋"

"fantastic grandiose öii frisure😂😂😂😂"

"they're not just the best and the coolest - they're also just too much 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

"🤣🤣🤣 Team spirit to the power of 10 🔥🇨🇭💪🤙"

"👏You better get a barber bstelle😂"

"🤣🤣🤣 Wishful thinking - the only question is what - the world championship title or a new hairstyle? 😜 or maybe both?"

"love the crazy Ideeee🙌🏻🥳"

"Oh no - poor Hoor 😳!!! But luckily it's growing again and I can celebrate moments like this 😁..."

Hair off with the Swiss ski cracks. KEYSTONE

"jesus maria, take off the razemäier!!!"

"🤩 Affegeili Frisene 🤣🤣 u mega cool team spirit."

"Marco odermatt 60 years old😂"

"hahaha not quite normal😂👏"

"😂Gorgeous, euri Frisure are awesome 😂😂😂😂😂❤️"

"Mouthy, mouthy 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏!!! We 🇨🇭 still have a sense of humor 😂😂😂!"

"Nid suber die Giele..😂🥳 Hopp🇨🇭"

"Hammer Leistig🥳 dFrisure naja😂 denoch e super Team, äfoch nume fantastisch zom eu Zueluege😅🥳"

"Very cool! This is no party!!! 🥳 🤩"

"You're not quite clean 🙈😂 but in a good way 🤣😅🤪"

"Who lost the bet? ALL OF THEM? 😂😂😂"