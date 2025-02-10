The Swiss ski team puts on a great show in Saalbach-Hinterglemm - even after the downhill. World champions Franjo von Allmen and Marco Odermatt now sport a haircut that takes some getting used to. Much to the delight of Swiss ski fans, as the reactions show.
- The Swiss men's speed team turned up with crazy hairstyles for the award ceremony after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach.
- In the style of teammate Alexis Monney, the rest of the Swiss team also shaved off their hair.
- "The better the better, the worse it gets," wrote von Allmen amusedly on Instagram with a picture of himself and the Swiss crew.
Some people will have to get used to this sight. Downhill world champion Franjo von Allmen and the Swiss ski team had a shave after their sporting show in Saalbach-Hinterglemm on Sunday. The 23-year-old appeared at the medal ceremony after his gold-winning run with a half bald head. His hair was completely shaved off in the middle and still long on the sides - just like Marco Odermatt's.
Von Allmen posts a picture of himself and the Swiss crew on Instagram: "The better you look, the worse it gets 😉", he says, adding: "A reason to celebrate! 🥳🥳🫵🏼🔥
On Instagram, Swiss fans are amused by the haircuts that take some getting used to. A selection of the comments:
The best comments
"di schöni friisä - i grännä 😂"
"It's so hot that it's already awesome again 🙈🤣🤣🥳 there's nothing worse 😋"
"fantastic grandiose öii frisure😂😂😂😂"
"they're not just the best and the coolest - they're also just too much 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"
"🤣🤣🤣 Team spirit to the power of 10 🔥🇨🇭💪🤙"
"👏You better get a barber bstelle😂"
"🤣🤣🤣 Wishful thinking - the only question is what - the world championship title or a new hairstyle? 😜 or maybe both?"
"love the crazy Ideeee🙌🏻🥳"
"Oh no - poor Hoor 😳!!! But luckily it's growing again and I can celebrate moments like this 😁..."
"jesus maria, take off the razemäier!!!"
"🤩 Affegeili Frisene 🤣🤣 u mega cool team spirit."
"Marco odermatt 60 years old😂"
"hahaha not quite normal😂👏"
"😂Gorgeous, euri Frisure are awesome 😂😂😂😂😂❤️"
"Mouthy, mouthy 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏!!! We 🇨🇭 still have a sense of humor 😂😂😂!"
"Nid suber die Giele..😂🥳 Hopp🇨🇭"
"Hammer Leistig🥳 dFrisure naja😂 denoch e super Team, äfoch nume fantastisch zom eu Zueluege😅🥳"
"Very cool! This is no party!!! 🥳 🤩"
"You're not quite clean 🙈😂 but in a good way 🤣😅🤪"
"Who lost the bet? ALL OF THEM? 😂😂😂"