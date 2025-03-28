Part of the Swiss dominance: Franjo von Allmen, Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney (from left to right). KEYSTONE

Switzerland is the most successful skiing nation of the winter. 13 World Championship medals, over 10,800 World Cup points and various double victories are among the season's statistics.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Alpine Ski World Cup season is over. Switzerland is enthroned at the top at the end and wins the Nations Cup ahead of Austria.

While the Swiss women took 18 podium places in 34 races, the men have an incredible 44 podium places in 37 races.

The Swiss-Ski team won 13 medals at the World Championships and five crystal globes in the World Cup.

Switzerland really cleaned up in the past World Cup season in the alpine ski circus. A total of 71 World Cup races were held for men and women - with a total of 64 podium places for Switzerland. Switzerland also outshone everyone at the World Championships, winning a total of 13 medals with five gold, five silver and three bronze.

Gut-Behrami in the footsteps of Vreni Schneider

In the World Cup, the Swiss women finished on the podium 20 times in a total of 34 races. This includes five victories and two double victories. Camille Rast won two races in the past World Cup winter, in which Wendy Holdener finished second (slaloms in Killington and Flachau). The pair also achieved the same feat in the World Championship slalom in Saalbach.

Lara Gut-Behrami collected three victories (super-Gs in Garmisch and Sun Valley, giant slalom in Sun Valley) and a number of other podium places. The Ticino native finished either second or third six times, breaking the magic mark of 100 World Cup podium places - something only one Swiss woman has managed before: Vreni Schneider achieved 101 podium places in her career.

The women finished second (4,128 points) in the national rankings behind Italy (4,256 points). With Gut-Behrami, a Swiss woman won a small crystal globe (Super-G).

Swiss men flex their muscles

Meanwhile, the men are the superior winners in the nations' ranking. Odermatt, Meillard, Von Allmen and Co. played cat and mouse with their competitors. The numbers speak volumes. The athletes from Swiss Ski scored a whopping 6,695 points. In comparison: Austria's men came second with 3,967 points. That's a difference of over 2,700 points.

The result is also impressive in terms of victories and podiums. 44 podium places, including six double victories and three triple victories. In a total of 37 races, there was an average of around 1.2 Swiss podium places. The previous record of top three finishes was pulverized. In 1984/85, the Swiss men raced to a total of 38 podium places. Marco Odermatt alone finished on the podium 17 times and secured four of the five crystal globes (overall World Cup, super-G, downhill and giant slalom).

Switzerland new serial winner - Austria historically bad

In the overall nation rankings, Switzerland is unsurprisingly ahead with a total of 22 wins this season. Swiss-Ski has now overtaken the Austrians and is the most successful nation in the Ski World Cup for the third time in a row. Previously, Austria was the uninterrupted winner of the ranking from 1990 to 2019.

The difference to Austria is greater than in 2023 and 2024. With 10,823 Swiss points, the gap between the two neighbors is 3,364 points, compared to 2,589 (2023) and 1,595 (2024). After the past season, the Austrians have a total of 7,459 points. Lowest value. Austria has never collected fewer points since the introduction of the new points system in 1992.

Despite Switzerland's magnificent season, the final tally is 59 points less than last year. However, at 152.43 points, the yield per race is higher than in previous years (2023: 144.71 points, 2024: 147.05 points).

The World Cup figures for the Swiss men Total races: 37

Nations ranking: 6695 points, 1st place

Number of victories: 17

Number of double victories: 6

Number of podium places: 44 Show more

The World Cup figures for the Swiss women Total number of races: 34

Nations ranking: 4128 points, 2nd place

Number of victories: 5

Number of double victories: 2

Number of podium places: 20 Show more

