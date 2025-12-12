Marco Odermatt has won two out of three giant slaloms this season. KEYSTONE

Ski dominator Marco Odermatt is in top form and has his sights set on his 50th World Cup victory in Val d'Isère. But the Austrians are scenting a red-white-red victory on the "Face de Bellevarde" of all places.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt could move up to 4th place in the all-time World Cup leaderboard with a victory in the giant slalom in Val d'Isère.

In Austria, meanwhile, everyone is hoping for a red-white-red victory - just like the Brennsteiner triumph in Copper Mountain.

On the "Face de Bellevarde", however, Odermatt is clearly ahead statistically.

The race starts on Saturday at 09:30 with the first run. Show more

Marco Odermatt is aiming for the next record in the fourth giant slalom of the season in Val d'Isère: With his 50th World Cup victory, the man from Nidwalden could draw level with the legendary Italian Alberto Tomba in fourth place in the all-time leaderboard.

Although there is still a long way to go before Ingemar Stenmark takes first place (86 World Cup victories), at Odermatt's current pace it may not be that long away. The 28-year-old high-flyer has already notched up four World Cup victories in six races this winter.

A fabulous record - which, according to the Austrian press, will come to an end in France on Saturday. "The giant is to be brought to his knees", headlines the "Krone" on Friday over a picture with the Swiss ski star.

The Austrian newspaper draws hope from the good preparations of the red-white-red team and spreads similar sounds as Austrian legend Hermann Maier , who already believed his colors could dethrone Odermatt in November - in the overall World Cup, nota bene. Less than a month after the "Herminator's" breakneck prediction, the man from Nidwalden is already leading the overall World Cup by an incredible 218 points ahead of second-placed Vincent Kriechmayr.

Statistics speak in Odermatt's favor

After all: Stefan Brennsteiner, an Austrian, has already triumphed once this season in a giant slalom in Copper Mountain ahead of Odermatt. The Swiss skier was eliminated in the first run with the best split time. At the season opener in Sölden, Marco Schwarz also narrowly missed out, 24 hundredths behind Odi.

So the red-white-red hope is definitely alive. However, from a statistical point of view, it seems rather unlikely that the Austrian trump cards will come up trumps on the "Face de Bellevarde" in Val d'Isère of all places. Since the 2021/22 season, the winner of the giant slalom there has always been Marco Odermatt.

Whether the ski dominator will actually take his fifth win in a row on the legendary slope will be decided from 09:30. Watch the race live in the ticker on blue News.

