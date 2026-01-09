A minute's silence instead of Vogellisi - Gallery Great silence instead of loud hustle and bustle: the finish area at Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden, which usually hosts a big party on Friday evening Image: Keystone A minute's silence: piste workers and helpers in Adelboden on the national day of mourning for the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana Image: Keystone Contemplative: a moment of silence in front of the village church in Adelboden Image: Keystone Ready: Despite the difficult circumstances, Adelboden is preparing for the onslaught of tens of thousands of spectators at the weekend Image: Keystone Mourning: condolences to the victims of Crans-Montana on the large screen in the finish area in Adelboden Image: Keystone A minute's silence instead of Vogellisi - Gallery Great silence instead of loud hustle and bustle: the finish area at Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden, which usually hosts a big party on Friday evening Image: Keystone A minute's silence: piste workers and helpers in Adelboden on the national day of mourning for the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana Image: Keystone Contemplative: a moment of silence in front of the village church in Adelboden Image: Keystone Ready: Despite the difficult circumstances, Adelboden is preparing for the onslaught of tens of thousands of spectators at the weekend Image: Keystone Mourning: condolences to the victims of Crans-Montana on the large screen in the finish area in Adelboden Image: Keystone

Mourning instead of jubilation, hustle and bustle, cheerfulness - in Adelboden everything is different than usual on this national day of mourning. For the races at the weekend, things should return to some semblance of normality.

Adelboden on the day before the World Cup weekend. The sky is gray, but a white blanket covers the ski resort and creates a contemplative atmosphere. All sounds are muffled - until it becomes completely silent at 2 p.m. sharp and then the bells of the pretty village church begin to ring and the snowfall builds to a crescendo.

Adelboden on this Friday is also and above all the day of national mourning. The day of remembrance for the victims of the fire disaster on Silver Star night in Crans-Montana. A few dozen people have gathered in the church square, the TV camera of an Italian broadcaster is filming the scene, a woman stands there with flowers in her hand and tears in her eyes.

40 candles in remembrance

Normally it would be the calm before the storm. On the evening before the race, the big party was to take place in the finish area. There would be a party atmosphere at the start number draw, in the athletes' village and the marquee, with the famous "Vogellisi" blaring out from all the loudspeakers to encourage everyone to dance. Instead: the great silence.

Initially, the finish area was to remain closed on Friday evening. But now it opens for a few hours. The chapel in the ground directly in the festival area provides the setting for contemplative moments with pastoral support. This includes 40 electric candles and a large screen with moving images of a sad kind.

Between grief and normality

The Swiss ski stars are also caught in the dichotomy between sporting focus and grief. "What happened in Crans-Montana is very tragic," said four-time Adelboden winner Marco Odermatt thoughtfully on Thursday evening. "I'm young too and I like going to clubs from time to time."

The tragedy is particularly close to Loïc Meillard and Luca Aerni, from Neuchâtel and Bern, who have both lived in Valais for many years. "You can't get past these images," emphasizes Meillard. "Of course, we've discussed them a lot in the team. It also helps us to look to the future."

Members of the civil defense hold a minute's silence in the finish area of Adelboden for the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Picture: Keystone

Is it easy to concentrate fully on the sport again from Saturday? Meillard waxes philosophical: "Nothing in life is easy," he says. "But one thing is certain: life has to go on." So the top athletes try to do what they can. "I want to give people something with my performances so that they feel a little better." Or as Luca Aerni puts it: "Maybe we can bring some joy back into the world."

Nobody dares to predict whether the atmosphere on the two race days will be any different than in recent years. Saturday will show whether the famous Chuenisbärgli festival atmosphere will once again prevail in Adelboden. Courant normal is certainly still a long way off.

