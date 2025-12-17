Mikaela Shiffrin has a good laugh. KEYSTONE

Mikaela Shiffrin once again put in an outstanding performance at the night slalom in Courchevel. The US American now has 105 victories in the World Cup, 68 of them in the slalom alone.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mikaela Shiffrin won her fourth slalom in a row in Courchevel, celebrating her 105th World Cup victory, 68 of them in the slalom.

Shiffrin won this time with a clear lead of 1.55 seconds over Camille Rast - not an unusual sight for the American.

With a slalom win rate of 55.7 percent and over 17,000 World Cup points collected, Shiffrin continues to make skiing history. Show more

The US-American won her fourth slalom in a row in Courchevel, which means she now has 105 World Cup victories. To put this in perspective, she has won more races in this discipline alone than the long-time World Cup dominator Marcel Hirscher from Austria in all disciplines combined (67).

In the night slalom in the French Alps, she was 1.55 seconds ahead of Camille auf Rast, while third-placed Emma Aicher was 1.71 seconds slower than the US star.

"It's a miracle that I made it to the finish this time, but I'm just fighting," said Shiffrin with a smile. "That was a tough second run, it was so fast and some turns had big tracks, others were very good. It was a bit difficult to predict where it would be bumpy and where you could fly well. Sometimes I had trouble staying on the track, but staying dynamic worked well."

The rest is on the back foot

Shiffrin says that she is not worrying too much at the moment and just wants to keep riding the wave of success. The competition was left behind. So far, "Mika" has had an average lead of around 1.5 seconds over second place in the slalom - in Levi it was +1.66 seconds, in Gurgl +1.23 seconds and in Copper Mountain +1.57 seconds. The large gaps are no coincidence: in 28 races, Shiffrin has gained over a second on the rest in her victories.

The 30-year-old has a success rate of 55.7 percent in her showpiece discipline of slalom - she has won 68 of 122 races to date. The US American took her first victory on December 20, 2012, meaning Shiffrin has now been triumphing at World Cup level for over 13 years. During this period, she has collected a total of 17,692 World Cup points. This season, she already has 558 points.

Shiffrin is therefore continuing to write skiing history: "I have a few goals that I want to achieve in the giant slalom. That will take some time. I just want to keep improving or reach the slalom level," says Shiffrin, adding: "And then I'll try to squeeze in a few super-G days to feel even more comfortable."