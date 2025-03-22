Malorie Blanc is looking forward to the World Cup final in Sun Valley. KEYSTONE

Malorie Blanc is contesting her first season on the big ski stage - and is already keeping up with the best speed skiers. In Sun Valley, the finale of a first season in the World Cup beckons, a season that has taken its toll on her mentally.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Malorie Blanc made it straight into the top 25 riders in her first World Cup season and thus to the World Cup final.

"Physically, I'm not that tired, but mentally, the last few months have taken their toll on my strength," says the 21-year-old from Valais about her first experience on the biggest skiing stage.

Blanc wants to step on the gas again in the last two races of the season (downhill and super-G). Show more

Malorie Blanc is the new discovery in the ranks of the Swiss-Ski women's team. In her second ever World Cup race, the Valais skier finished on the podium with bib number 46. In the downhill in St. Anton in January, she finished in 2nd place seven hundredths behind season dominator Federica Brignone.

She scored World Cup points in nine of the twelve speed races in which Blanc competed. As a result, she finished among the top 25 racers of the season in the downhill (25th place) and super-G (18th) before the final competitions of the season. The reward: qualification for the World Cup final in Sun Valley.

Blanc ahead of the World Cup final: "For once, no disadvantage ..."

Speed races are being held for the first time on the slope in the state of Idaho. In other words: "Nobody knows the course (...). So for once I'm not at a disadvantage compared to the established racers," says Blanc to "Blick" ahead of the World Cup final.

Blanc's first World Cup season ends with the downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday. The 21-year-old states: "Physically I'm not that tired, but mentally the last few months have already taken their toll on my strength. But now I want to step on the gas again."

Blanc showed at the end of January that she listens to her physical and mental signals. Back then, she decided not to take part in the competitions in Garmisch due to slight knee pain. "It was important to listen to my body. It's also a protection to plan like this - I also have to be kind to myself. The most important thing is health."

Premiere on Saturday evening

On Saturday evening, Blanc will be racing down the "Challenger" downhill slope at the World Cup final in Sun Valley. "Normally I'm not so bad when I don't know a slope. Hopefully this time too."

The women's downhill starts at 10 pm.

