Corinne Suter talks to Blick about Lara Gut-Behrami's accident and Matteo Franzoso, who died in a training accident.

She saw her teammate's crash on video. Gut-Behrami made a riding mistake, as has happened to everyone.

Suter also talks about Matteo Franzoso, who died in an accident in September. Show more

Last Thursday, Lara Gut-Behrami crashed in training and sustained injuries. Corinne Suter is already ready to start when she is informed by radio message. "It then took a super long time before the start was cleared again," the five-time World Championship medal winner and 2022 Olympic downhill champion toldBlick.

In Copper Mountain, they had to train on shortened slopes due to the suboptimal conditions. Suter thinks they made the best of the situation. A very good dynamic has also developed within the team, "which is why, apart from Lara's accident day, the atmosphere was always very good".

She saw Gut-Behrami's crash on the video. "Lara made a skiing mistake, as we've all done before. The line between success and crashing is particularly thin in skiing." But that is also one of the reasons why she finds skiing so appealing, says Suter, who is the clear number one in the Swiss women's speed team following Gut-Behrami's retirement.

Suter starts the season in St. Moritz in December. And the anticipation for the downhill and super-G is great, as the Swiss women have a home advantage. "This year, for the first time, we are the only team allowed to train on the piste in St. Moritz before these races. That's really great."

In January, the Swiss women celebrated two podium places in the super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo: Lara Gut-Behrami (left) comes second, Corinne Suter third. Keystone

The death of Matteo Franzoso

In "Blick", Suter also talks about Matteo Franzoso, who died in a training accident in Chile in September. She did not see the fall, "but the scene of the accident and the faces of his teammates".

That was "horrible". She didn't know Franzoso personally, but "terrible stories like that really get to her", says the 31-year-old. "Especially not when I'm training with the Italians like here in Copper Mountain. At that moment, everything comes back to me."

