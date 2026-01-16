  1. Residential Customers
His good friend died in September The moving story of Wengen winner Giovanni Franzoni

Jan Arnet

16.1.2026

Crossing the finish line with bib number 1: Giovanni Franzoni didn't yet know that it would be enough to win.
Keystone

Giovanni Franzoni races to victory in the super-G in Wengen for the first time in his career. A great success, but at best a little surprising.

16.01.2026, 13:54

16.01.2026, 14:04

Giovanni Franzoni has already proven on several occasions in his young career that he can ski fast. He won gold in the super-G at the Junior World Championships in 2021 and gold in the downhill a year later.

A year ago, he also made his first mark in the World Cup with 4th place in Beaver Creek. The first podium followed a month ago in Val Gardena/Gröden - and now Franzoni's career has reached its temporary peak with victory in Wengen.

Super-G in Wengen. Odermatt beaten, von Allmen third - Franzoni wins at the Lauberhorn

Super-G in WengenOdermatt beaten, von Allmen third - Franzoni wins at the Lauberhorn

The 24-year-old's victory is therefore not really a surprise, but the logical result of a steady improvement. Franzoni already dominated the two downhill training sessions at the Lauberhorn and was the fastest in each. With start number 1, he finally set a time in the race that no one could beat.

He had once injured himself in Wengen

"It's simply incredible. I had a lot of pressure today with the number 1. I actually prefer to watch the other racers first," says Franzoni in the SRF interview after his victory. "I'm just trying to enjoy skiing at the moment. I love this course here. Even though I got injured here once."

The victory in Wengen means a lot to him. "Yesterday at the start, I saw a poster showing how many legends have won here. And now I've won a race here too. I'm not a legend yet, I'm just a normal guy. But that's really cool! I don't even know what to say."

Mourning for team-mate Franzoso

However, Franzoni is experiencing the greatest moment of his career without his deceased team-mate and good friend Matteo Franzoso. He was killed in an accident during a pre-season training run in Chile in September.

Franzoni dedicated his podium finish in Val Gardena/Gröden in December to his good friend: "If he were here, I would tell him that he is a fantastic person. Always with a smile on his face. And I would tell him that I am proud to be his friend. And that he's like my big brother. I will ski for him my whole life."

