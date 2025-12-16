At the 2022 Olympic Games, Lara Gut-Behrami (gold) and Michelle Gisin (bronze) stood on the podium together in the super-G. History will not repeat itself in 2026. Keystone

The 2025/26 ski season has already claimed several victims - including female skiers from the Swiss camp. Other ski cracks are fighting their way back from serious injuries.

If the series of injuries continues, the safety debate will become a major topic again this year. For some ski cracks, the Olympic season is already over. An overview, without any claim to completeness.

Lara Gut-Behrami is starting the season as Switzerland's biggest trump card in the women's event. At the season opener in Sölden, she made it straight onto the podium in the giant slalom. However, the 34-year-old was unable to compete in any further races as she tore her cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in a training crash in Copper Mountain on November 20. Her planned farewell season thus comes to an early end. In the days following the bitter end to her season, Gut-Behrami leaves it open as to whether this will be the end of her career or whether she will return.

Michelle Gisin was also badly hit. In St. Moritz, she crashes in final training before the first downhill of the winter and suffers serious injuries to her right wrist, left knee and cervical spine. Operations are unavoidable. The Olympic Games will definitely come too soon for the 32-year-old.

Corinne Suter does not need an operation

Corinne Suter, another Swiss podium candidate, is currently out of action. The 31-year-old crashed during downhill training in St. Moritz and suffered a torn muscle fiber in her lower left leg, a bruised left knee joint and a fracture in the back of her foot. However, the 2022 Olympic downhill champion is still lucky and does not require surgery. She will be out for around a month.

By contrast, the season is definitely over for 23-year-old American Lauren Macuga, who took bronze in the super-G at the World Championships in Saalbach. Like Clarisse Brèche from France and the two Slovenians Neja Dvornik and Andreja Slokar, she has torn her cruciate ligament.

Speaking of Slovenia: In the downhill in Beaver Creek, Rok Aznoh, the 2023 junior downhill world champion, loses control of his skis at over 100 km/h with bib number 58 and lands in the safety nets. A torn anterior cruciate ligament and a meniscus injury in his right knee put an early end to the 23-year-old Slovenian's Olympic winter.

Marta Bassino is also currently out of the picture, having suffered a lateral fracture of the tibial plateau in her left leg during training in October before the World Cup opener in Sölden. She will be out of action for at least four to six months, the Italian federation announced at the time. The six-time World Cup winner in the giant slalom and 2023 Super-G World Champion therefore seems to be almost ruled out from taking part in the Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina.

These racers are fighting their way back

On December 12, Jasmine Flury will make her comeback in St. Moritz after 22 months away due to injury. The 2023 downhill world champion is overcome with emotion after the race.

Moist eyes can also be seen after the comeback of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is making his comeback in Copper Mountain at the end of November 684 days after his serious crash at the finish of the Lauberhorn downhill. Not only the Norwegian himself will be emotional, but also his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin.

Other ski stars are not yet as far along as Flury or Kilde, but they are working on their return. Federica Brignone, last season's overall World Cup winner, is giving her all to win the race against time with a view to taking part in the Olympic Games. Marcel Hirscher and Max Franz had to postpone their comebacks once again. The latter hopes to be back at the start in Val Gardena/Gröden.

Petra Vlhova, the overall World Cup winner (2021) and 2022 Olympic slalom champion, is also still on the injured list. The Slovakian crashed in front of her home crowd in Jasna in January 2024 and suffered a complicated knee injury.

Cyprien Sarrazin, who had a terrible accident in Bormio in December 2024, is also on his way back. Last week, the Frenchman posted a video showing him making his first turns in the snow.

Gino Caviezel crashed heavily in the Bormio Super-G last December with bib number 1. As a result, the Swiss skier had to be transported away by helicopter. He posts on Instagram from time to time, giving hope of a comeback. In "SI Talk" in mid-November, he revealed: "The goal is to race again this winter!"

