Health update after horror crash "The operations went well" - women's head coach Tschuor on Gisin

Syl Battistuzzi

12.12.2025

Michelle Gisin has to be transported by helicopter.
Michelle Gisin has to be transported by helicopter.
KEYSTONE

After her serious crash during downhill training in St. Moritz, the first cautious all-clear has been given: Michelle Gisin has come through two operations well and reports back to the head coach with a voice message.

12.12.2025, 09:42

12.12.2025, 09:53

One day after Michelle Gisin's serious training crash in St. Moritz, Swiss women's head coach Beat Tschuor has given a health update. Gisin sent him a voice message on Friday morning. "She is doing well according to the circumstances. The operations went well,"Tschuor told SRF.

The skier from Engelberg had surgery on her cervical spine on the one hand and on her right wrist on the other. It is still unclear how the injury to her left knee will be treated. "Further examinations are underway there," says Tschuor. Tschuor concludes by saying that Gisin has "looked positive" and is already thinking about the team again.

Gisin injured herself in the second downhill training session. The speed measurement showed 112.6 km/h when Gisin started to turn, lost control of her skis and flew into the safety nets without braking. The 32-year-old was immediately flown to the local hospital and later transferred to Zurich, where she also underwent surgery.

