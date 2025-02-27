The race program of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio

Two downhill races to kick off the Junior World Championships

The Junior World Ski Championships get underway in Tarvisio on Thursday. Stefanie Grob, Alina Willi, Sina Fausch, Dania Allenbach and Jasmin Mathis will be competing for Switzerland in the women's race. In the men's event, Philipp Kälin, Sandro Manser, Gabin Janet, Jack Spencer and Joel Bebi want to cause a sensation.