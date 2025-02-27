  1. Residential Customers
Will the Swiss ski festival continue? The race program of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio

Jan Arnet

27.2.2025

Stefanie Grob and Co. want to ensure the next Swiss success stories in ski racing at the Junior World Championships.
Keystone

The 44th Junior World Ski Championships will take place in Tarvisio, Italy, from February 27 to March 6, 2025. Stay up to date here and never miss a decision.

27.02.2025, 07:00

27.02.2025, 09:30

  • Two downhill races to kick off the Junior World Championships

    The Junior World Ski Championships get underway in Tarvisio on Thursday. Stefanie Grob, Alina Willi, Sina Fausch, Dania Allenbach and Jasmin Mathis will be competing for Switzerland in the women's race. In the men's event, Philipp Kälin, Sandro Manser, Gabin Janet, Jack Spencer and Joel Bebi want to cause a sensation.

  • Eleven races in eight days

    The race program of the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio

    • Thursday, February 27, 11:00 am: Downhill juniors
    • Thursday, February 27, 13:00: Downhill juniors
    • Friday, February 28, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
    • Friday, February 28, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
    • Saturday, March 1, 10:30 am: Super-G juniors
    • Saturday, March 1, 13:30: Team Combined Juniors
    • Sunday, March 2, 12:00 noon: Team Parallel Event
    • Monday, March 3, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
    • Tuesday, March 4, 09:30/13:00: Giant slalom juniors
    • Wednesday, March 5, 09:30/13:00: Junior slalom
    • Thursday, March 6, 09:30/13:00: Junior Slalom

      *Start times may change at short notice.
  • 16 Swiss athletes are at the start

    The Swiss-Ski World Championship line-up

    • Women:
      Grob Stefanie (SC Brülisau-Weissbad)
      Mathis Jasmin (SC Buochs)
      Buff Faye (SC Alpina St. Moritz)
      Willi Alina (SC Vermol)
      Zehnder Shaienne (SC Ahorn-Hergiswil)
      Piller Sue (SC Schönried)
      Allenbach Dania (SC Turbach-Bissen)
      Fausch Sina (SC Larein Jenaz)
    • Men:
      Kälin Philipp (SC Stoos)
      Fux Giuliano (SC Grächen)
      Manser Sandro (SC Feusisberg)
      Schrag Yann (SC Schwarzsee)
      Janet Gabin (SC Verbier)
      Bebi Joel (Laax RLS)
      Clarke Robert (SC Morgins)
      Spencer Jack (SC Gstaad)
