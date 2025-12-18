  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Möller's horror fall "The situation is more positive than we feared"

Patrick Lämmle

18.12.2025

Fredrik Möller crashed horribly in the downhill race in Val Gardena/Gröden on Thursday. Norway's team manager and the team doctor quietly give the all-clear.

18.12.2025, 20:26

18.12.2025, 20:35

Fredrik Möller starts the race with bib number 45. The run ends after around 30 seconds with a brutal crash. The 25-year-old crashes from several meters onto the rock-hard track. The Norwegian is eventually flown to hospital by helicopter.

In the meantime, Norwegian team boss Michael Rottensteiner has given an initial health update. Möller did not suffer any serious injuries and was always responsive during the helicopter transport to hospital, which is "a good sign". "The situation is more positive than we feared," said Rottensteiner.

Transported away by helicopter. Möller spins on a jump and crashes heavily

Transported away by helicopterMöller spins on a jump and crashes heavily

Möller was able to move his arms and legs and showed no signs of a more serious head injury. "At this stage, we have no information about torn ligaments or broken bones, which is good."

Later that evening, the Norwegian team doctor gave the all-clear. Möller had lost a few bruises and two teeth, but was doing well under the circumstances.

Möller was still standing on the podium just a few days ago

Möller only finished second on the podium in the Beaver Creek super-G on December 5. The 25-year-old was considered one of Norway's great speed hopes for the 2026 Olympics, but now it's time to recover from the fall. Even if the initial signs are positive, this does not mean that Möller has escaped unscathed.

Swiss double victory in Val Gardena/Gröden. 50th World Cup victory for Odermatt - von Allmen a strong second

Swiss double victory in Val Gardena/Gröden50th World Cup victory for Odermatt - von Allmen a strong second

You might also be interested in this

Ski news

Skiing legend Tomba caught up. Seven milestones on Marco Odermatt's path to 50 World Cup triumphs

Skiing legend Tomba caught upSeven milestones on Marco Odermatt's path to 50 World Cup triumphs

Historic exploit. Odermatt on von Allmen:

Historic exploitOdermatt on von Allmen: "After Franjo's run, I didn't know where I could be faster"

Broke both legs 3 years ago. This comeback is the best surprise of the ski winter

Broke both legs 3 years agoThis comeback is the best surprise of the ski winter