Fredrik Möller crashed horribly in the downhill race in Val Gardena/Gröden on Thursday. Norway's team manager and the team doctor quietly give the all-clear.

Patrick Lämmle

Fredrik Möller starts the race with bib number 45. The run ends after around 30 seconds with a brutal crash. The 25-year-old crashes from several meters onto the rock-hard track. The Norwegian is eventually flown to hospital by helicopter.

In the meantime, Norwegian team boss Michael Rottensteiner has given an initial health update. Möller did not suffer any serious injuries and was always responsive during the helicopter transport to hospital, which is "a good sign". "The situation is more positive than we feared," said Rottensteiner.

Möller was able to move his arms and legs and showed no signs of a more serious head injury. "At this stage, we have no information about torn ligaments or broken bones, which is good."

Later that evening, the Norwegian team doctor gave the all-clear. Möller had lost a few bruises and two teeth, but was doing well under the circumstances.

Möller was still standing on the podium just a few days ago

Möller only finished second on the podium in the Beaver Creek super-G on December 5. The 25-year-old was considered one of Norway's great speed hopes for the 2026 Olympics, but now it's time to recover from the fall. Even if the initial signs are positive, this does not mean that Möller has escaped unscathed.

