Stefan Babinsky and Co. rarely get up to speed this winter. imago

The Austrian men are in a skiing crisis. The once dominant nation is lagging behind, especially in the downhill. There is no improvement in sight.

Marco Odermatt ahead of Alexis Monney and Stefan Rogentin, Vincent Kriechmayr in 4th place: Saturday's downhill in Garmisch was emblematic of the current (mental) state of the two skiing superpowers. While the Swiss have seemed to succeed at everything for a few years now, the Austrians are lagging behind the Swiss-Ski athletes and, of course, their own high standards.

The Swiss downhill skiers extended their podium series in the Bavarian Alps to 21 races, while the ÖSV skiers set a negative record at the same time. Red-White-Red has now been waiting 23 races or three years for a victory in the supreme discipline. There has never been a longer dry spell for the proud skiing nation. The last triumph dates back to March 2023, when Vincent Kriechmayr won in Soldeu.

The rock in the surf is crumbling

In any case, Kriechmayr is the only member of the ÖSV team to have been competitive in the downhill in the recent past. The last five downhill podiums - achieved since the end of 2022 in Bormio - are all down to the Upper Austrian. In Garmisch, he prevented a debacle for his federation with his 4th place - the second-best Austrian was Daniel Hemetsberger in 22nd place. However, the 2021 double world champion is 34 years old and has already hinted at an imminent end to his career on more than one occasion.

Prevents an Austrian debacle with 4th place on Saturday: Vincent Kriechmayr Keystone

The question arises as to who will fill the gap when Kriechmayr puts his words into action and hangs up his ski boots. ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer told the "Standard" in January that he was not worried that they would fall into a complete hole. "Of course Kriechmayr is our rock. But I'm confident that one or two others will be able to get into the front."

Pfeifer made the statement after the races in Wengen, when Kriechmayr's second place in the downhill ended a podium drought for the Austrians that had lasted almost two years. It was only a brief rebellion. The next "wadschn" followed in Kitzbühel of all places. Kriechmayr in 13th place was the best Austrian in the legendary downhill. It was the worst result for the ÖSV in the history of the Hahnenkamm races.

Bad luck with injuries

There may be many reasons for the lack of results. The truth is that our neighbors to the east have not been spared from injury in recent years. Marco Schwarz suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee in a fall in Bormio in December 2023. Until the momentous accident, he was considered Marco Odermatt's biggest challenger in the battle for the big crystal globe. Since his comeback, the Carinthian has occasionally been among the front runners - but he still lacks consistency and, above all, confidence in the speed disciplines.

Stefan Eichberger and Felix Hacker, two promising ÖSV talents, suffered serious knee injuries in Val Gardena/Gröden this season. "It hurts extremely. Unfortunately, there are not many people of this caliber," Pfeifer told the "Standard". The 25-year-old Eichberger, who his head coach compares to Franjo von Allmen, finished in the top ten in both the super-G (6th) and the downhill (7th) at the speed season opener in Beaver Creek. "Unfortunately, we don't have five Eichbergers," says Pfeifer, who is not free from criticism and whose future in the association is uncertain. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Slalom as the second problem child

The results in the super-G are balm for the battered Austrian speed soul. Seven podium places, spread over four racers, were achieved in this discipline, including two victories by Kriechmayr in Beaver Creek and Schwarz in Livigno. In the discipline rankings, the Austrians occupy places 2 to 4 behind Odermatt, and in the Super-G nations ranking they are even just ahead of Switzerland.

A look at the technical disciplines is less uplifting. In the giant slalom, the result is better than in previous years with two victories and two further podium places for Stefan Brennsteiner and Schwarz. In the slalom, however, Manuel Feller's victory in Kitzbühel is the lone top result alongside Fabio Gstrein's surprising silver in the slalom. You won't find an exception like Marcel Hirscher in the ÖSV. It is difficult to imagine that the balance of power will change this coming weekend with a giant slalom and a slalom in Kranjska Gora.

The Austrians will be able to claim one record for themselves, if not forever, then at least for a long time to come. Between 1990 and 2019, they won the Nations' Cup an incredible 30 times in a row. Switzerland is still a long way off this mark. The Swiss-Ski athletes are "only" aiming for their fourth victory in a row this winter.