Ramon Zenhäusern continues his career. sda

Although Ramon Zenhäusern is no longer part of a Swiss-Ski squad, the 33-year-old from Valais is continuing his career, as the 2018 Winter Olympics team champion and slalom silver medallist announced on Instagram.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ramon Zenhäusern has been a fixture on the ski circuit since his World Cup debut at the end of November 2012. The 2.02-metre-tall slalom specialist has also celebrated a number of successes. The Valais native has finished on the podium 10 times in the World Cup, four of them at the top. He also became Olympic team champion in 2018 and took silver in the slalom.

But in the recent past, things have not been going so well. This season, Zenhäusern only managed a best result of 15th place. This was not enough to earn him a place in the Swiss Ski squad - Zenhäusern was "returned" to the regional association.

But the 33-year-old doesn't want to give up. He writes on Instagram: "The ski must go on!" (The skiing must go on)



"After careful consideration and self-reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the flame for ski racing is by no means extinguished. The joy of skiing, my potential and the conditions I bring with me really motivate me to keep tackling those gates, turns and vertical meters. The path is full of obstacles, but I am convinced that I can overcome them," he says.