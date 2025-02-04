Ivica Kostelic and Max Franz perform together on stage, while Mozart runs through the finish area in Saalbach - the opening ceremony of the World Ski Championships leaves many spectators rubbing their eyes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are open. On Tuesday, the team parallel race was on the program to kick things off - accompanied by a multi-part opening ceremony.

Whether it was a Mozart running through the finish area or the singing interlude by ex-pro Ivica Kostelic - the opening ceremony drew criticism from many ski fans. Show more

The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are open. And how! During the parallel team race, where Switzerland secures the silver medal, the organizers offer an opening ceremony in several parts, which at times causes some spectators to wonder.

A disguised Mozart runs through the finish area

The story of the opening ceremony revolves around the children Laurenz and Romi, who dream of one day becoming world-class ski athletes. The two of them travel through Austria and meet numerous big personalities - such as Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who addresses a few words to the ski fans in a video message.

Shortly afterwards, a disguised Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart runs through the finish area in Saalbach and tries to animate the audience to Falco's hit "Rock Me Amadeus". As Mozart leaves the finish area again, a video clip shows the disguised Mozart making his way to the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra, leaving some TV viewers somewhat perplexed. The orchestra then plays the Austrian national anthem.

Kostelic and Franz show off their skills on stage

During the break between the quarter and semi-finals, the "Masters of Disaster" have their big moment. At least that's how Ivica Kostelic, Jan Hudec and Max Franz are announced before they provide the music on stage. The three former World Cup skiers and World Championship medal winners perform a cover of the song "Seven Nation Army" by "The White Stripes".

The reactions

The opening ceremony and its organizers were harshly criticized on the "X" platform. "Somehow this opening ceremony is very strange. Intended, but just not done", writes one user. Another wrote: "I've never seen such a terrible opening ceremony."

Irgendwie ist diese ganze Eröffnungsfeier......seltsam. Gewollt, aber halt nicht gekonnt!🙄 #saalbach2025 — Barbara Koehrer (@hurts13) February 4, 2025

Mir reicht‘s nach 2 Minuten schon… — Markus Kaiser-Mühlecker (@markus_kmfilm) February 4, 2025

#Saalbach2025

Ich hab noch nie so eine komische, fade Eröffnung gesehen😳😳 — Chris P (@chrissi2402) February 4, 2025

welche Einfaltspinsel haben diese Grauslich- und Peinlichkeiten zur Eröffnung der Ski-WN in Saalbach-Hinterglemm erfunden? #saalbach2025 — Wolfgang Simonitsch (@WSimonitsch) February 4, 2025

Und wer auch immer die Idee mit der zerschnittenen Eröffnungsfeier in den Pausen des Teambewerbs hatte, sollte umgehend entlassen werden... #SkiWM #Saalbach — Helles Mammut (@HellesMammut80) February 4, 2025

