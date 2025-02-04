  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mozart in the finish area, Kostelic on stage The "strange" and "terrible" opening ceremony of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach

Luca Betschart

4.2.2025

Ivica Kostelic and Max Franz perform together on stage, while Mozart runs through the finish area in Saalbach - the opening ceremony of the World Ski Championships leaves many spectators rubbing their eyes.

04.02.2025, 19:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are open. On Tuesday, the team parallel race was on the program to kick things off - accompanied by a multi-part opening ceremony.
  • Whether it was a Mozart running through the finish area or the singing interlude by ex-pro Ivica Kostelic - the opening ceremony drew criticism from many ski fans.
Show more

The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are open. And how! During the parallel team race, where Switzerland secures the silver medal, the organizers offer an opening ceremony in several parts, which at times causes some spectators to wonder.

Gold for Italy. Switzerland wins World Championship silver in the team event

Gold for ItalySwitzerland wins World Championship silver in the team event

A disguised Mozart runs through the finish area

The story of the opening ceremony revolves around the children Laurenz and Romi, who dream of one day becoming world-class ski athletes. The two of them travel through Austria and meet numerous big personalities - such as Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who addresses a few words to the ski fans in a video message.

Shortly afterwards, a disguised Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart runs through the finish area in Saalbach and tries to animate the audience to Falco's hit "Rock Me Amadeus". As Mozart leaves the finish area again, a video clip shows the disguised Mozart making his way to the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra, leaving some TV viewers somewhat perplexed. The orchestra then plays the Austrian national anthem.

Kostelic and Franz show off their skills on stage

During the break between the quarter and semi-finals, the "Masters of Disaster" have their big moment. At least that's how Ivica Kostelic, Jan Hudec and Max Franz are announced before they provide the music on stage. The three former World Cup skiers and World Championship medal winners perform a cover of the song "Seven Nation Army" by "The White Stripes".

The reactions

The opening ceremony and its organizers were harshly criticized on the "X" platform. "Somehow this opening ceremony is very strange. Intended, but just not done", writes one user. Another wrote: "I've never seen such a terrible opening ceremony."

Videos from the department

More about the World Ski Championships

The World Ski Championships are open. FIS President Eliasch:

The World Ski Championships are openFIS President Eliasch: "We need hope in these times"

Bullshit bingo for the World Ski Championships. You're guaranteed to hear these 13 phrases during the team parallel race

Bullshit bingo for the World Ski ChampionshipsYou're guaranteed to hear these 13 phrases during the team parallel race

The big check for the World Ski Championships. Medal chances in all disciplines - this is how well positioned Switzerland is for the World Championships

The big check for the World Ski ChampionshipsMedal chances in all disciplines - this is how well positioned Switzerland is for the World Championships

"I didn't expect it"Gut-Behrami sets an exclamation mark with best time in first World Championship training session

The eternal construction site of the World Ski Championships. Will there be the next spat at the parallel races in Saalbach?

The eternal construction site of the World Ski ChampionshipsWill there be the next spat at the parallel races in Saalbach?