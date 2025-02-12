  1. Residential Customers
After gold, silver and bronze The Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach

SDA

12.2.2025 - 19:20

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery
Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. Swiss as far as the eye can see at the award ceremony for the men's combined team event

Swiss as far as the eye can see at the award ceremony for the men's combined team event

Image: Keystone

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. Gold in the team combined goes to Loïc Meillard (left) and Franjo von Allmen

Gold in the team combined goes to Loïc Meillard (left) and Franjo von Allmen

Image: Keystone

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. Silver goes to Tanguy Nef (left) and Alexis Monney

Silver goes to Tanguy Nef (left) and Alexis Monney

Image: Keystone

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. Stefan Rogentin (left) and Marc Rochat win bronze

Stefan Rogentin (left) and Marc Rochat win bronze

Image: Keystone

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. This is Von Allmen's second gold medal at these World Championships

This is Von Allmen's second gold medal at these World Championships

Image: Keystone

Swiss celebrate their festival at the World Championships in Saalbach - Gallery. Monney also wins his second medal after bronze in the downhill

Monney also wins his second medal after bronze in the downhill

Image: Keystone

The Swiss combined teams receive their medals in the evening after their historic success. Red and white outshine everything on this gloomy evening.

Keystone-SDA

12.02.2025, 19:20

12.02.2025, 19:46

The sky is weeping over the Medal Plaza in Saalbach. Who can blame Peter, after all, it's Switzerland's arch-enemy that is celebrating total triumph. Swiss-Ski is presented with bronze, silver and gold.

It is the first triple victory for Switzerland at a World Championships in 38 years and only the third ever. Franjo von Allmen/Loïc Meillard (gold), Alexis Monney/Tanguy Nef (silver) and Stefan Rogentin/Marc Rochat (bronze) followed in the footsteps of Peter Müller, Pirmin Zurbriggen and Karl Alpiger, who triumphed at the 1987 World Championship downhill in Crans-Montana, and in those of Walter Prager, Otto Furrer and Willi Steuri, who won a complete set of medals at the first World Ski Championships in Mürren in 1931.

The fact that six instead of the usual three athletes climbed onto the podium in Saalbach as part of the team combination made the dominance of the Swiss team appear even more impressive than it already is. Three white crosses on a red background and the Swiss Psalm instead of red-white-red and "Land of the mountains". Peter may not have been Swiss that day - but the ski god certainly was.

