Lara Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt won the overall World Cup last winter. KEYSTONE

Who will take the overall victories in the various disciplines in the Ski World Cup? The Swiss have a good chance of winning some of the coveted crystal globes again this winter.

Women

Overall standings

For a long time, it was a close race in the overall World Cup between Federica Brignone and Lara Gut-Behrami. However, the Italian is in fantastic form, has already won seven World Cup races in 2025 and has pulled away in the battle for the big globe. She is 322 points ahead of Gut-Behrami. The skier from Ticino is expected to compete in five more races this season - it is highly unlikely that Gut-Behrami will catch up with Brignone.

Downhill

Lara Gut-Behrami will not be in contention for victory in the downhill classification. There are still two downhill races to go and a three-way battle is looming between Brignone, Cornelia Hütter and Sofia Goggia, who are only 34 points apart.

Super-G

In the super-G, Lara Gut-Behrami is in pole position for the small globe. The Swiss skier leads with 55 points ahead of Brignone. There are still three super-Gs to go. Although there are still 300 points up for grabs, the two of them will probably fight it out between themselves. Sofia Goggia in third place is already 159 points behind.

Giant slalom

Brignone has won five out of eight giant slaloms this winter - but she is still only in third place in the discipline rankings, having been eliminated in the other three giant slaloms. Alice Robinson is in the lead. The New Zealander only failed to finish once and finished all other races in the top 3. The final race at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley will be a showdown.

Slalom

Camille Rast is still fighting for the small crystal globe in the slalom. The Valais skier is 41 points behind Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic in second place, with Katharina Liensberger just 10 points behind her. In purely mathematical terms, Wendy Holdener could still win the globe with one slalom to go and a 96-point deficit. However, Ljutic holds all the aces. A third place is enough for the 21-year-old to win a crystal globe for the first time.

Men

Overall standings

Marco Odermatt will win the overall World Cup for the fourth time in a row. His lead over Henrik Kristoffersen is already 570 points with six races to go. Franjo von Allmen and Loïc Meillard are two more Swiss racers in the top 4 of the overall standings.

Downhill

With a lead of 83 points, Marco Odermatt can hardly be denied victory in the downhill. However, we can focus on the 7 points between Alexis Monney and Miha Hrobat. If Monney defends this lead, Switzerland will actually take first to third place in the supreme discipline. It would be the absolute crowning glory of a fantastic downhill season for the Swiss men. In 7th and 8th place are two more Swiss-Ski racers, Justin Murisier and Stefan Rogentin.

Super-G

Odermatt has already taken the super-G bullet. Stefan Rogentin is in 3rd place and therefore has a good chance of finishing the season on the podium in the discipline rankings.

Giant slalom

Odermatt has not been as irresistible in the giant slalom this winter as he was last season (nine wins in ten races). Nevertheless, the man from Nidwalden leads Henrik Kristoffersen by 41 points two races before the end of the season. The chances are therefore excellent that Odermatt will also defend this trophy.

Slalom

In the slalom, Loïc Meillard still has a minimal chance of winning the small crystal globe. The Swiss is 102 points behind Henrik Kristoffersen and 25 points behind Clément Noël. In addition to his own top results in the two remaining slaloms, the Swiss will probably also need the Norwegian to drop out in order to take the discipline ranking.

Nations Cup

It has long been clear that Switzerland will win the Nations Cup. Austria is almost 3000 points behind - the equivalent of 30 World Cup victories. Switzerland is much more likely to fight against its own record from 2023, when it scored 11,318 points. However, this mark is likely to be difficult to achieve this winter. With 12 races still to go, that would be 165 points per race. So far this season, the Swiss have scored an average of 153 points in 61 races.

