Jasmin Mathis wins two World Championship medals in two speed races. Picture: Swiss-Ski

Jasmin Mathis is not actually in the Swiss-Ski squad for the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio. But because teammate Janine Mächler is injured, the Nidwalden native has moved up - and is now making a big impression.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Junior World Championships, the talented Swiss skiers are picking up where the elite left off at the title fights in Saalbach. In the first four races, the athletes from Swiss-Ski won a total of five medals.

Amongst others, 20-year-old Jasmin Mathis is making a big impression and writing a World Championships fairytale that no one would have expected just a few days ago.

Mathis was not originally in the Swiss-Ski squad. Now, after two appearances, she has two medals to her name. Show more

When Swiss-Ski presented the line-up for the Junior World Championships in mid-February, Jasmin Mathis was nowhere to be found among the eight juniors nominated. The 20-year-old is competing in her first real European Cup season this winter and has to give way to other athletes for the title fights. At least that was the original plan.

However, shortly before the start of the World Championships, Janine Mächler from Thalwil had to withdraw due to persistent back problems. "I would have wished for better news," the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram, making it clear: "It hurts a lot, but I'm doing everything I can to get back on the start line without pain."

Two appearances, two medals

Mächler's bad luck is Mathis' good fortune: The skier from Nidwalden is nominated for a second time and competes for Switzerland in both the downhill and the super-G, which is also part of the team combined. And Mathis makes impressive use of her unexpected opportunity.

In the downhill, she races to second place and World Championship silver, just one hundredth of a second behind winner and team-mate Stefanie Grob. No competitor managed the super-G on Saturday faster than Mathis, who was indeed crowned world champion, succeeding a certain Malorie Blanc.

At the same time, Mathis provides the perfect preparation for team colleague Dania Allenbach in the team combined. However, the 18-year-old was unable to keep up with the fastest skiers in the slalom and the pair dropped to 16th place in the overall rankings. At least for Mathis this should be bearable after the unexpected World Championship fairytale and two medals in two races.

Nächste Goldmedaille für die Schweiz an den alpinen Junioren-Weltmeisterschaften in Tarvisio: Jasmin Mathis, in der Abfahrt bereits zu Silber gefahren, gewinnt den Super-G und holt den Titel.



Herzliche Gratulation! 👏💪👏#swissskiteam #push #gold pic.twitter.com/FSsZ5xYxSq — SwissSkiTeam (@swissskiteam) March 1, 2025

