Johan Eliasch narrowly lost his re-election bid to Alexander Ospelt and must step down as FIS President after five years. Reactions to the change in leadership at the International Ski Federation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johan Eliasch loses the election to Alexander Ospelt by a razor-thin margin and must step down as FIS president after five years.

While major federations breathe a sigh of relief, Eliasch says after failing to win re-election: “I’ve always said that this would be a win-win situation for me, because either I get my life back or I win the election.”

At the same time, Eliasch levels serious accusations against the IOC.

Johan Eliasch

“I’ve always said that this would be a win-win situation for me, because either I get my life back or I win the election. So either way, I’m very happy,” says Eliasch after failing to win re-election. “We’ve achieved a lot together over the years, and it would be a real shame to just let that go.”

At the same time, the 64-year-old responds to his defeat with strong accusations against the International Olympic Committee. “I want to address one point, and it’s very important: I’ve heard from many people that the IOC tried to influence the election results. We must stand firm against this, because we are an independent organization.”

Alexander Ospelt

“I would like to thank all of you for the constructive dialogue we’ve had. And I thank you for your trust. We are the global representatives of our wonderful snow sports. I am doing this out of a sense of responsibility and because I am fully aware of that responsibility,” says Alexander Ospelt after his election. “We are all the FIS. I will be president for all of you. Let’s stand together for our sport.”

Austrian Ski Association

“We warmly congratulate Alexander Ospelt on his election victory, which we were absolutely convinced of. In our view, a change at the helm of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation was necessary—which is why today is a victory for the sport,” says Christian Scherer, Secretary General of the Austrian Ski Association. “Johan Eliasch, who has initiated many changes and whom I would like to thank here for his dedication and commitment, has unfortunately not succeeded in recent years in winning over the national federations to his ideas and visions. This loss of trust was palpable today—it was time for a change of course.”

ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober expressed her relief: “Many winter sports nations have been longing for this change. Alexander Ospelt’s candidacy under the motto ‘Building Bridges’ is exactly what the FIS urgently needs right now.”

German Ski Association

The German Ski Association reacted with “immense relief,” and Head of Communications Stefan Schwarzbach said: “This years-long nightmare is over. By a margin of just one vote—it could hardly have been closer. Perhaps that’s exactly what makes it clear how much was at stake and how hard people have worked over the past weeks and months for this change.”

There is now hope that the FIS “will return to what it once was: a model federation that serves its members, takes their interests seriously, and places the sport at the center of its actions.” Schwarzbach believes the change in course offers “the chance for a genuine fresh start.” “The past few years have been years of stagnation, and in some areas even of regression. And we will certainly feel the consequences of this period for some time to come.”

You might also be interested in