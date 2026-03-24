Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin are the most famous couple in the Ski World Cup - but definitely not the only one. IMAGO/Eibner

Whether it's Michelle Gisin, Loïc Meillard or the glamorous duo Shiffrin/Kilde - the Ski World Cup is not just about sporting success stories. These 15 couples show how closely love and top-class sport are linked.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are numerous celebrity couples in the Ski World Cup, led by the glamorous duo Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who have been in a relationship since 2021 and engaged since 2024.

In addition to sporting successes, several ski stars are also celebrating private milestones such as weddings and offspring, including Michelle Gisin and Loïc Meillard.

Former greats such as Marlies Schild and Benni Raich or Hanni Wenzel and Harti Weirather also show that many love stories in the ski circus last for years or decades. Show more

Loïc Meillard and Zoé Chastan

Loïc Meillard won a complete set of medals at the Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. But the greatest happiness of 2026 is yet to come: His long-time girlfriend Zoé Chastan, Communications Manager Alpine Skiing at Swiss-Ski, is pregnant. The baby is due to be born in summer 2026.

The relationship with the media manager was never complicated due to the circumstances, Meillard revealed in November 2024 on SRF's "Sportpanorama": "It was never a problem in the team - and that was important for both of us: when we're on the road for work, it's work. And there's private life on the side." Chastan also has her own room on the tour and Meillard shares a room with a team colleague: "It's completely separate."

Michelle Gisin and Luca de Aliprandini

Michelle Gisin (two-time Olympic champion) and Luca de Aliprandini (2021 World Championship silver medalist in giant slalom) have been in a relationship for 12 years and moved into their newly built house in Engelberg in November 2025. The next step will follow in June this year: the wedding.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Alexander Aamodt Kilde

The glamorous couple in the Ski World Cup. She is the most successful female skier in history, he is the overall World Cup winner in 2020, among other things. Mikaela Shiffrin and Alexander Aamodt Kilde have officially been a couple since 2021 and got engaged in April 2024. After Kilde's serious crash in Wengen in January 2024, the two have also repeatedly shared insights into their time of suffering together until the Norwegian's comeback.

Franziska Gritsch and Florian Stengg

Austrian skier Franziska Gritsch left the Austrian Ski Association in December 2023. The reason for this: Her relationship with Florian Stengg, who was co-coach of the ÖSV women at the time. As the "private constellation" within the team increasingly led to irritation, Gritsch and Stengg decided to go their own way. Since then, they have been traveling as a private team.

Anna Swenn-Larsson and Matthias Rönngren

Anna Swenn-Larsson won bronze in the slalom at the 2026 Olympic Games. In her private life, the Swede is in a relationship with her compatriot Matthias Rönngren. He won silver at the 2021 World Championships with the Swedish team, but is now mainly successful in the European Cup.

Marie-Michèle Gagnon and Travis Ganong

Marie-Michèle Gagnon (2 World Cup victories) and Travis Ganong (2 World Cup victories and World Championship silver) have been a couple since 2008. They got engaged in September 2021, retired from ski racing together in March 2023 and got married in 2024. It's just a shame that Gagnon decided against a double name: Marie-Michèle Gagnon-Ganong would have been too beautiful.

Their son Felix was born on July 16, 2025.

Vincent Kriechmayr and Michaela Heider

Vincent Kriechmayr, two-time world champion in 2021, married Michaela Heider in June 2024. The Styrian was also a professional skier and competed in the World Cup until her retirement in 2024.

Tessa Worley and Julien Lizeroux

Former French ski stars Tessa Worley (retiring in 2023) and Julien Lizerou (retiring in 2021) became world champions together as a team in 2017. The pair have won a total of nine World Championship medals. They became parents to a son in February 2024.

Marlies Schild and Benni Raich

The Austrian skiing dream couple from the 2000s. Benjamin Raich (14 medals at major events) and Marlies Schild (11 medals at major events) were not only extremely successful, but have also been in a romantic relationship since 2004. The couple married in April 2015 and are now parents to two sons and a daughter.

Nicole Hosp and Roland Schönegger

One of Marlies Schild's biggest rivals at the time was her compatriot Nicole Hosp. In the 2006/07 season, the two fought a fierce duel for the overall World Cup, which Hosp won in the end. The biggest problem: Hosp was in a relationship with Schild's service man Roland Schönegger. He was subsequently taken away from Schild and assigned to a certain Marcel Hirscher, but Hosp and Schönegger's love endured and they are still a couple.

Monika Dumermuth and Stephan Mooser

Service man Stephan Mooser had a similar dilemma to Schönegger. He was responsible for Martina Schild's skis, but was in a relationship with Monika Dumermuth. In the final training session for the 2006 Olympic downhill in Turin, of all things, Dumermuth and Schild were competing for the last starting place. Moser later revealed his dilemma: "On the one hand, I wanted to prepare Martina's skis as quickly as possible, but on the other hand, I was in love with Monika."

Moser remained professional and prepared Schild such fast skis that she not only prevailed against Dumermuth, but even won Olympic silver in the downhill. This did not diminish their love affair. Dumermuth and Mooser have now been a couple for 26 years.

Manuela Mölgg and Werner Heel

The two Italian ski aces from South Tyrol have been a couple since 2009, even though Manuela Mölgg couldn't stand her current partner at the beginning because he was constantly fighting with her brother Manfred. But the two still found each other and their son Ben was born in 2021, four years later he had a brother: Max. Mölgg and Heel also run a residence together near Bolzano in South Tyrol.

Stephanie Venier and Christian Walder

Stephanie Venier won gold in the super-G at the last World Ski Championships in Saalbach in 2025. She ended her career at the end of the season. Shortly afterwards, it also became clear why: in September 2025, she married her partner Christian Walder (1 podium finish in the World Cup) and their son was born in December.

Maria Pietilä-Holmner and Hans Olsson

Maria Pietilä-Holmner and Hans Olsson won World Championship bronze in the team event together in 2011. Together they have won 8 World Championship medals and now have two children. They have been a couple since 2004, a daughter was born in 2023 and a son at the end of 2024.

Hanni Wenzel and Harti Weirahter

Austrian Harti Weirather (downhill world champion in 1982) and Liechtenstein native Hanni Wenzel (13 medals at major events) married in 1986. Their daughter Tina Weirather was born in 1989 and became a successful ski racer herself.

Archive photo from 2013. imago sportfotodienst

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